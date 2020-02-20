Hours after Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit slammed his party’s senior leadership for failing to find a president, despite several available options, Shashi Tharoor has voiced his support for him.

What ⁦@SandeepDikshit⁩ said openly is what dozens of party leaders from across the country are saying privately, incl many w/ responsible positions in the Party. I renew my appeal toCWC to hold leadership elections to energise workers&inspire voters. https://t.co/cotzJsRZnm — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 20, 2020

Tharoor has stated that what Dikshit had said is the opinion of many leaders across the country. Tharoor had urged Congress Working Committee to hold leadership elections to ‘energise workers and inspire voters’.

In a conversation to Indian express, Sandeep Dikshit had said that the biggest challenge the party faces is the leadership question. Accusing senior leaders’ inaction to find an eligible leader for the Congress party, he said that there are at least six to eight leaders in the Congress party who are capable of leading the party. “sometimes you want inaction because you don’t want a certain action to happen”, Sandeep Dikshit had said.

After embarrassing defeat of Congress party in the Lok Sabha elections and in the recent Delhi assembly elections when Congress party was not able to open its account for the second term in a row, several party leaders have started voicing their displeasure over party management and the decisions of senior leadership.

Sharmishtha Mukherjee, the Mahila Congress chief and party’s spokesperson had earlier slammed senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, accusing him of gloating over Aam Aadmi Party’s win. In a tweet, she questioned the former union minister where he was appreciating the AAP for defeating BJP despite Congress party winning no seats at all.

Senior Leader Kapil Sibal also stated that the party does not have a leader to project to the masses with clarity.

Following the defeat in the capital, several senior party leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jairam Ramesh and Milind Deora had to ask for the party to reinvent its ideology.