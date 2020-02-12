A day after people in Delhi once again rejected the Congress party, the Delhi Mahila Congress chief and party spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee took on Congress veteran P Chidambaram for ‘gloating’ over AAP’s win. The former union minister had taken to Twitter to welcome the AAP win as “defeat of bluff and bluster”.

Slamming the party stalwart, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, took to Twitter to ask the former union minister if the state Congress units should shut shop in case the party has decided to outsource the job of defeating BJP to regional parties in various states.

“With due respect sir, just want to know- has @INCIndia outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why r we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned abt our drubbing? And if ‘yes’, then we (PCCs) might as well close shop!“ asked Mukherjee.

With due respect sir, just want to know- has @INCIndia outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why r we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned abt our drubbing? And if ‘yes’, then we (PCCs) might as well close shop! https://t.co/Zw3KJIfsRx — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) February 11, 2020

- Ad - - article resumes -

Mukherjee was responding to the scam accused Congress leader P Chidambaram’s Tweet in which he had, yesterday, welcomed the AAP victory in Delhi polls, saying: “AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022.”

Mukherjee had taken to Twitter after Congress’ debacle in the Assembly polls, calling for action rather than introspection. “Can we honestly say that we’ve done all 2 put our house in order? We r busy capturing Congress whereas other parties are capturing India. If we r 2 survive, time 2 come out of exalted echo chambers!” opined the Delhi Mahila Congress chief.

The Congress party spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee had been critical of her own party after it not only scored a duck in 2020 Delhi’s Assembly elections, repeating its 2015 performance, but the party’s performance has worsened with respect to candidates holding on to their security deposits.

Read- Delhi Election Results: While ‘secular’ camp celebrates today, they will be naive to think PM Modi’s national agenda would change

Out of the 66 seats, the Congress party contested in the Delhi election, it lost its security deposit in 63 of the seats. Thus 95 per cent of the party’s candidates could not hold on to their security deposit, unlike the 2015 Delhi Assembly Election, where the Congress party contested all 70 seats and lost its security deposit in 62 of the seats, amounting to 88 per cent of the party’s candidates losing their security deposit.

If a candidate fails to get one-sixth of the votes in his/her constituency then the amount deposited by the candidate is seized by the Election Commission. According to Section 34, 1(a) of the Representation of the People Act 1951, it is mandatory for candidates to deposit a security of Rs. 10,000 to contest assembly elections. A security deposit is required to ensure that only serious candidates file their nominations to contest the elections.