Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Home Crime Delhi: Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy, 1 party volunteer dead
News ReportsPolitics

Delhi: Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy, 1 party volunteer dead

As per latest reports, Delhi police has stated that Yadav was not the target of the shooter and the killer had come to specifically kill the man (AAP volunteer Ashok Mann).

OpIndia Staff
Shots fired at AAP MLA's convoy at Kishangarh, 1 volunteer killed, 1 injured
AAP MLA Naresh yadav, Mehrauli, image via ANI
Engagements189

Hours after winning the Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that unidentified men on Tuesday night opened fire on the convoy of its MLA-elect Naresh Yadav and volunteers while they were returning from a temple visit.

According to the reports, at least one volunteer Ashok Mann died due to bullet injuries and one has been injured, AAP tweeted on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the attackers opened fire at Naresh Yadav’s convoy while it was passing through Kishangarh area. Seven rounds were fired at the Mehrauli MLA-elect convoy.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Reacting to the attack, Naresh Yadav said the incident is unfortunate. “The incident is really unfortunate. I don’t know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around 4 rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if police inquire properly they will be able to identify the assailant,” Naresh Yadav said.

Naresh Yadav, who was accompanied by volunteers, was returning from a temple visit from Mehrauli late last night when the incident happened. Naresh Yadav had won from Mehrauli assembly seat.

“The convoy of Yadav was attacked. Unidentified men opened fire at the convoy when Yadav was returning from the temple after results. A party volunteer Ashok has been killed,” senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said. Singh has slammed Delhi police and has called this attack the murder of law and order situation in Delhi.

The incident reportedly happened near Fortis Hospital. AAP spokesperson Ankit Lal has stated that miscreants from 1 car had fired shots and police was present in the area.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR in connection with the firing incident. Delhi Police said that investigation is on and working on all angles to find out the motive behind firing the shots at Naresh Yadav’s convoy.

As per latest reports, Delhi police has stated that Yadav was not the target of the shooter and the killer had come to specifically kill the man (AAP volunteer Ashok Mann).

The AAP won in 62 constituencies with a voting percentage of 53.57, while the BJP got eight seats with a vote share of 38.51 per cent. The Congress drew a blank for the second successive assembly elections in Delhi.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Delhi news, Delhi election result, Delhi attack

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh protest site seen empty as AAP all set to return in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh protest site empty on the Delhi elections results
On Tuesday morning, incidentally, when the Delhi Assembly election results were to be announced, the protest site of Shaheen Bagh appeared empty with scarce number of demonstrators at the site.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,754FansLike
232,133FollowersFollow
175,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com