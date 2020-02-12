Thursday, February 13, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi Airport: Foreign currency worth Rs 45 lakhs stuffed in peanuts, meatballs seized by CISF
CrimeNews Reports

Delhi Airport: Foreign currency worth Rs 45 lakhs stuffed in peanuts, meatballs seized by CISF

The clever ruse was unearthed when a passenger named Murad Alam was intercepted by security personnel on Tuesday evening on account of his “suspicious” behaviour

OpIndia Staff
Foreign currency worth Rs 45 lakhs seized from meatballs, peanuts and biscuit packets from Delhi airport
Currency seized from Delhi Airport(Source: India TV)
Engagements305

A novel way of currency smuggling set the Delhi Airport authorities on their heels when a passenger was caught with foreign currency worth Rs 45 lakhs stuffed in peanuts, biscuit packets and meatballs by the CISF.

The clever ruse was unearthed when a passenger named Murad Alam was intercepted by security personnel on Tuesday evening on account of his “suspicious” behaviour when he reached Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport to board an Air India flight to Dubai.

A video of the interception was uploaded by the CISF on its official Twitter handle which showed security officials cracking the peanuts, opening the sealed biscuit packets and hauling out meat pieces to extract concealed cash rolled inside.

- Ad - - article resumes -

CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh claimed that this was an ingenious and a peculiar way of smuggling currency. He added that when physical checking of the passengers’ baggage took place, high volume of foreign currencies were found hidden in cooked mutton pieces, peanuts, sealed biscuit packets and other eatables.

The approximate value of seized cache was Rs 45 lakhs which have been handed over to Customs authorities for investigation, Singh said.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh protest site seen empty as AAP all set to return in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh protest site empty on the Delhi elections results
On Tuesday morning, incidentally, when the Delhi Assembly election results were to be announced, the protest site of Shaheen Bagh appeared empty with scarce number of demonstrators at the site.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,816FansLike
232,374FollowersFollow
176,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com