Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Home News Reports Despite losing, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar Tajinder Bagga pledges to fulfil his poll promises to voters
News ReportsPolitics

Despite losing, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar Tajinder Bagga pledges to fulfil his poll promises to voters

BJP's Tajinder Bagga has lost to AAP's Rajkumari Dhillon by around 9000 votes.

OpIndia Staff
Despite defeat, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga promises to fulfil his poll promises
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga(Source: Financial Express)
Engagements894

Though BJP candidate from Hari Nagar constituency, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has lost the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections, he has, nonetheless, pledged to fulfil the promises made by him during the elections.

Undeterred by defeat in the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections, Bagga took to Twitter to express his commitment in fulfilling the promises made by him in the manifesto.

Bagga had promised to open a Defence Coaching Centre for girls in Hari Nagar. Now, Bagga has pledged that he will fulfil his manifesto promise within the next 30 days in his personal capacity. He has also added that he would do his best to accomplishing promises made by him during the elections.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Conceding his defeat to AAP’s Raj Kumari Dhillon, Bagga echoed the poem quoted by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said that he is not afraid to win or loss and accepts whatever he got after the struggle. Bagga also thanked the people of Delhi and extended his compliments for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP workers.

The lines shared by Bagga is from a poem authored by Shivmangal Singh Suman, which was frequently shared by former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Delhi news, Delhi video, delhi election results

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh protest site seen empty as AAP all set to return in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh protest site empty on the Delhi elections results
On Tuesday morning, incidentally, when the Delhi Assembly election results were to be announced, the protest site of Shaheen Bagh appeared empty with scarce number of demonstrators at the site.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,754FansLike
232,133FollowersFollow
175,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com