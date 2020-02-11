Though BJP candidate from Hari Nagar constituency, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has lost the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections, he has, nonetheless, pledged to fulfil the promises made by him during the elections.

Undeterred by defeat in the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections, Bagga took to Twitter to express his commitment in fulfilling the promises made by him in the manifesto.

I will open Free self Defense Coaching Centre for Girls in Hari Nagar Vidhanasabha in next 30 Days. It was my promise in my manifesto, I lost but i will try my best to fullfil my Promise to my people on my own Capacity — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) February 11, 2020

Bagga had promised to open a Defence Coaching Centre for girls in Hari Nagar. Now, Bagga has pledged that he will fulfil his manifesto promise within the next 30 days in his personal capacity. He has also added that he would do his best to accomplishing promises made by him during the elections.

Conceding his defeat to AAP’s Raj Kumari Dhillon, Bagga echoed the poem quoted by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said that he is not afraid to win or loss and accepts whatever he got after the struggle. Bagga also thanked the people of Delhi and extended his compliments for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP workers.

क्‍या हार में क्‍या जीत में,किंचित नहीं भयभीत मैं ।

संघर्ष पथ पर जो भी मिला, यह भी सही वह भी सही।

हरि नगर विधानसभा के सभी मतदाताओं का और सभी कार्यकर्ता मित्रों का हार्दिक धन्यवाद । — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) February 11, 2020

The lines shared by Bagga is from a poem authored by Shivmangal Singh Suman, which was frequently shared by former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.