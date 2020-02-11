While India may not have been completely Congress-mukt yet, at least the national capital of the country appears to be on its path of Congress-free if the latest trends of the assembly elections result are to be believed. Congress’ lackadaisical elections strategy has once again reduced it to a mere spectator as it watches over the fiercely contested electoral battle between the BJP and the AAP.

Congress’ abject surrender and an impending ignominious defeat in the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections has caused many party office-bearers and senior post holders to openly come out and express their disappointment with the party’s anaemic poll strategy. If the trends hold, this would be the second consecutive term Congress would have zero representatives in the state assembly.

Delhi Mahila Congress President Sharmistha Mukherjee took to Twitter to concede party’s defeat in the Delhi assembly polls. A despondent Mukherjee tweeted that inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of a coherent strategy and unity at the state level, demotivated workers and no grassroots connect were among the many factors for party’s disappointing performance. Acknowledging defeat, Mukherjee called out for action now, saying that they had had enough of introspection.

We r again decimated in Delhi.Enuf of introspection, time 4 action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy & unity at state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect-all r factors.Being part of d system, I too take my share of responsibility — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) February 11, 2020

Even as the counting is underway, senior Congress leaders seem to have resigned to the fact that their party has not fared well in the assembly elections in the national capital. Senior Congress leader Dr AM Singhvi too took to Twitter to suggest that Congress should home in on an alternative Sheila face and support him/her for the next 4 years to have any chances in the next assembly elections.

Ask my friends, tv channels today, In court, In parliament. I had said bjp wl b near 15. Looks like that. #delhielections #AAP latter have done reasonably good work in edu, Health & sahayaks. #INC has 2search 4 an alternative shiela face& back him/ her for4 years starting now. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 11, 2020

The party’s abysmal defeat comes on the heels of the major debacle the party witnessed last year in the General Lok Sabha elections, following which the then party president Rahul Gandhi assumed the responsibility of the poll drubbing and tendered his resignation. In his absence, Sonia Gandhi was elected as the interim party president but there are speculations rife that the leadership is mulling to reinstate Rahul Gandhi again as the party president.