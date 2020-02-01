Saturday, February 1, 2020
Home News Reports Fundamental and constitutional rights are for Indian citizens, not OCI cardholders: Govt in Delhi HC
LawNews Reports

Fundamental and constitutional rights are for Indian citizens, not OCI cardholders: Govt in Delhi HC

The government reportedly stated in the court that the OCI status ensures merely statutory rights under the Citizenship Act, 1955, and not constitutional or fundamental rights. It stated further that the statutory rights depend upon the policies of the government.

OpIndia Staff
OCI card holders cannot enjoy Fundamental Rights, Centre tells Delhi HC
Representational image (Photo Credits: Live Mint)
Engagements105

In an affidavit filed by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Central Government has stated that Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders cannot enjoy Fundamental Rights guaranteed under the Constitution. As per a report in Indian Express, the statement came on Friday in response to a petition filed by a former Ranbaxy executive Dinesh Thakur in Delhi High Court,

Thakur, in his petition, had sought the right to seek information under the Right To Information (RTI) Act. The government reportedly stated in the court that the OCI status ensures merely statutory rights under the Citizenship Act, 1955, and not constitutional or fundamental rights.

Thakur had also argued that an OCI cardholder has the right to make donations to religious institutions without seeking permission. He stated that such a right is vested by the Constitution. He sought an exemption from seeking permission under FCRA, 2010 (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) to make donations to religious institutions.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The affidavit read, “It is a statutory right and not a fundamental or a constitutional right. The grant of the limited right is by the Central Government by notification under Section 7B of the Citizenship Act, 1955. Therefore, what right is granted depends on the policy of the Central government.”

The Centre’s stand may be in conflict with the observation made by the same Delhi High Court in 2018. The Court observed that OCI cardholders have the right to enjoy the fundamental rights of equality and freedom of speech like other Indian citizens.

The petition was filed by one Dr.Christo Thomas Phillip whose OCI card was cancelled due to alleged missionary work. The Court found no promising evidence that would suggest that he worked as a missionary doctor. As such, Philip’s OCI status was restored.

The Government had earlier cancelled the OCI card of British citizen Aatish Taseer, the son of deceased Pakistani Politician Salman Taseer and Indian journalist Tavleen Singh. He had allegedly withheld critical information about his parenthood in the official documents. As per OCI rules, the descendants of Pakistani or Bangladeshi citizens cannot be eligible for OCI status.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Delhi weather, Delhi temperaturw, delhi elections

Big Story

Watch: Crowd chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Dadlani was caught in an embarrassing situation when crowd chanted 'Modi, Modi' as he campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

Editorial Desk -
Karnataka Bus Conductor, Madhu NC, clears UPSC main Exams

A bus conductor in Bengaluru didn’t clear IAS exam, he misled media: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Public Intimidation, assault and Harassment: The new weapons of the Anti-CAA lobby

Leftists heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at airport, call him a member of ‘nationalist gang’: Intimidation the new norm?

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala's love Jihad cases keep tracing back to PFI and its supported organisation

Malappuram’s Love Jihad factory: Missing girls, conversions, marriages and ISIS exports

Sanghamitra -

‘Make another Pakistan for 25 crore Muslim population in the country’: Congress leader Ajay Verma calls for partition of India

OpIndia Staff -

Patna: Attack on Saraswati puja idol immersion procession leads to fight between students and locals with bullets, bombs and stones, several injured

OpIndia Staff -

How Sharjeel Imam’s girlfriend helped them nab him according to Delhi police: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra texts Arnab Goswami, netizens call out his creepy behaviour

After heckling in flight and holding a placard in front of Republic, Kunal Kamra sends creepy text to Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
It is time the 'right-wing' sets its own terms and frustrate 'liberals' with strategic silence: Here is the 'why' and 'how'

It is time the ‘right-wing’ sets its own terms and frustrate ‘liberals’ with strategic silence: Here is the ‘why’ and ‘how’

Abhishek Banerjee -
Live updates: Budget 2020-2021

LIVE Updates on Union Budget 2020-21: 20% tax dropped to 10% for 5 to 7.5 lakhs, for Rs 7.5 to 10 lakhs, tax 15% instead of 20%

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,723FansLike
227,826FollowersFollow
168,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com