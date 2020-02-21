Saturday, February 22, 2020
News Reports 'Forces do not conduct fake operations, but provide proof': Kamal Nath continues questioning the Surgical Strike
‘Forces do not conduct fake operations, but provide proof’: Kamal Nath continues questioning the Surgical Strike

Kamal Nath said that he is proud of Indian armed forces but armed forces do not conduct fake operations

OpIndia Staff
Serious allegations have been levelled on MP CM Kamal Nath's close aides
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Source: India Today)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath continues to question the authenticity of surgical strikes by Indian forces against terror camps in Pakistan. After asking ‘what surgical strikes’ on Friday, he has again sparked controversy saying that armed forces do not conduct fake operations and that’s why proof of the same should be published.

As per a report by ANI, Kamal Nath said that he is proud of Indian armed forces but armed forces do not conduct fake operations. “The Army and the Air Force do not conduct fake operations but provide information about the strike”, Kamal Nath said after he was asked if he thinks the surgical strikes were fake. He demanded that the government should provide proof of the surgical strikes.

On Friday, in a public meeting in Chindwara, the Madhya Pradesh CM attacking the ruling BJP and questioning the authenticity of the surgical strikes, he had said, “Our youth, who will ensure the development of this country need jobs. However, Modi Ji does not talk about employment. He does not talk about justice for farmers too. He used to say that every year two crore youth will get employment in India. I want to ask him even if two lakh people are getting employment today. The only thing PM Modi speaks about is Pakistan. They link Pakistan to our party; they don’t remember that 90,000 Pakistani jawans surrendered to India during Indira Gandhi’s regime. But they talk about surgical strikes. What surgical strikes. Tell the nation something about the surgical strike.”

Following the fidayeen attack on an army base near Uri in Kashmir, the Indian army had conducted surgical strikes against terrorists in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Indian special forces had crossed the border, walked for a couple of kilometres, and destroyed several terror camps. Despite Indian defence forces confirming the surgical strike on terror camps inside Pakistan in 2016, Congress leaders continue to question it. The Congress party has been supporting Pakistan’s argument that there was no such strike.

