Friday, February 21, 2020
“What surgical strike?” Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath questions surgical strikes, asks for its details

Kamal Nath also said that BJP does not have a single member who was a freedom fighter.

OpIndia Staff
Kamal nath surgical strike
Despite Indian defence forces confirming the surgical strike on terror camps inside Pakistan in 2016, Congress leaders continue to question it. The Congress party has been supporting Pakistan’s argument that there was no such strike, and continuing with that trend, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath today raised questions on the operation.

Addressing an event in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader reminded people that 90,000 Pakistani soldiers were made to surrender after the war in 1972 by then Indira Gandhi government. He said that PM Narendra Modi does not talk about India’s victory over Pakistan in the war, but he talks about surgical strike.

‘Our youth, who will ensure the development of this country need jobs. However, Modi Ji does not talk about employment. He does not talk about justice for farmers too. He used to say that every year two crore youth will get employment in India. I want to ask him even if two lakh people are getting employment today. The only thing PM Modi speaks about is Pakistan. They link Pakistan to our party; they don’t remember that 90,000 Pakistani jawans surrendered to India during Indira Gandhi’s regime. But they talk about surgical strike. What surgical strikes. Tell the nation something about the surgical strike,’ Kamal Nath said in his speech.

“Today they talk about nationalism, they will teach the nation about nationalism”, the CM said targeting BJP.

Kamal Nath also said that BJP does not have a single member who was a freedom fighter. He challenged BJP leadership to name one BJP member who was a freedom fighter. “They never had a freedom fighter as a member, and now they talk about nationalism, they want to divert attention,” he alleged.

Read- Documentary to show real footage of India’s historic surgical strike – Will the naysayers apologise?

Following the fidayeen attack on an army base near Uri in Kashmir, the Indian army had conducted surgical strikes against terrorists in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Indian special forces had crossed the border, walked for a couple of kilometres, and destroyed several terror camps using hand-held grenades and 84 mm rocket launchers. The strike team had immediately returned to India before Pakistani forces could know what had happened and take retaliatory action.

Waris Pathan incites Muslims for violence, says 15 crore Muslims can easily dominate over 100 crore Hindus

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

Godrej, a deeply problematic association with anti-Hindu, anti-India elements and the silencing of a Dharmic LGBTQIA+ activist

Nupur J Sharma -
Sadhguru

AltNews co-founder displays her ignorance, maligns JV Sadhguru even though two out of his three claims about breastmilk are scientifically proven

OpIndia Staff -

‘Did your mother feed these b*tches while menstruating’: Devdutt Pattanaik suffers another meltdown on Twitter, hurls filth

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Congress workers distribute beef curry outside police station in Kozhikode

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi citizenship 20022020

‘File is on Amit Shah’s table and soon they will lose citizenship’: Subramanian Swamy says Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lose Indian citizenship

OpIndia Staff -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh

Muslims held in detention centres will be deprived of their right to procreate, increase population: Actor Sushant Singh’s rant against CAA-NRC

OpIndia Staff -

Made sure villain in ‘Main Hoon Na’ is not Muslim: Filmmaker Farah Khan reveals

OpIndia Staff -

13 people including 11 Navy personnel arrested on espionage charges who had passed information to Pakistan after being honey-trapped

OpIndia Staff -

