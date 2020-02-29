Saturday, February 29, 2020
Home News Reports IIT-Madras German student’s visa cancelled after he was asked to leave India for participating in anti-CAA protests
News Reports

IIT-Madras German student’s visa cancelled after he was asked to leave India for participating in anti-CAA protests

Jakob Lindenthal is a student of Technical University-Dresden (TUD), had been studying in the Physics department of IIT-Madras as part of a collaboration between the two institutions.

OpIndia Staff
Jakob Lindenthal
Engagements25

The government has revoked the visa of Jakob Lindenthal, the German exchange student at IIT-Madras who was asked to leave the country two months ago after he had participated in protests against the new citizenship law, reports Indian Express.

Speaking to the media, German student Jakob Lindenthal confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Germany informed him on February 8 that his visa has been cancelled. “I wasn’t given any reason for the decision,” he said.

In a clampdown against the foreigners who joined the anti-CAA protests without any reason and fueled anarchy in the country, the Indian government authorities in December last year had sent back German student Jakob Lindenthal to his native country for undermining the law and order by participating in the anti-CAA protests.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Jakob Lindenthal was asked to leave the country in the last week of December after he was spotted at multiple rallies in Chennai against the CAA. On December 23, he was called to the Immigration Department to discuss his Residence Permit.

Jakob Lindenthal is a student of Technical University-Dresden (TUD), had been studying in the Physics department of IIT-Madras as part of a collaboration between the two institutions. He was seen holding a placard equating the CAA Bill with the persecution of Jews during 1933-1945 in Germany. Following his act, the Indian authorities had initiated his deportation back to his country.

Confirming the cancellation of Jakob’s visa, Kim Magister, Head of Press Office and Public Relations at TUD, said in an email, “Mr Lindenthal’s visa has indeed now been officially cancelled, meaning that he is no longer able to travel to India to continue his student exchange. However, he was able to successfully complete one semester at the IIT Madras. For this period, he will receive a Transcript of Records from our partner university.”

In a similar incident, a Bangladeshi national residing in India has been asked to leave the country after she was caught participating in anti-CAA protests and posting anti-CAA messages and posters on social media. 20-year-old student Afsara Meem, who is a first-year student of Visva-Bharati University was asked to leave India withnin 15 days.

Afsara, the undergraduate student had uploaded pictures of the Anti-CAA protests on her Facebook handle. The Bangladeshi student who had come to India in 2018 from Bangladesh’s Kustia is pursuing a Bachelor of Design degree at the department of fine arts.

The Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office of Kolkata had reportedly issued a ‘leave-India’ letter to the Bangladeshi woman on 14 February. Meanwhile, Afsara had claimed that she did not participate in the protests but merely uploaded pictures related Anti-CAA protests on the Social media ‘out of curiosity’.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is Muslim

Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is a Muslim

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitness tells that Muslims in their locality have been preparing for riots since long, they had hoarded stones in their houses

Chronology of events that led to the Delhi Riots and the Khilafat 2.0: The call for a Direction Action Day next?

K Bhattacharjee -
Women from the same locality where Ankit Sharma was killed say 'rioters took off their clothes and did indecent things in front of our daughters'

Delhi riots ground report: Women from Chand Bagh say ‘rioters took off our girl’s clothes, sent them back naked’

केशव मालान -

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: NDTV edits out visuals of a Mosque with huge pile of stones from drone footage, shows only ‘secular’ rooftops

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

OpIndia Staff -
37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai issued an unconditional apology to an IPS officer in November 2019 for spreading fake news in 2007

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,544FansLike
240,704FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com