On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Gopal Krishna Madhav, a Delhi government officer, over bribery charges. Madhav was an Officer on Special Duty with the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia since 2015.

Madhav, who is a senior DANICS (Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services) officer, was arrested late in the night around 11:30 pm after a trap was set. He was caught red-handed, accepting a bribe to the tune of ₹2 lacs. He was taken straightaway to the CBI Headquarters. Reportedly, Madhav’s arrest was in connection with a case related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

However, India Today in an inadvertent error reported that it was Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI in place of his OSD triggering confusion in the minds of the netizens.

“Political face-off between AAP, BJP erupts over arrest of Manish Sisodia by the CBI,” read the India Today report.

As soon as India Today put out an error through its tweet, many social media users corrected India Today report by suggesting that it was his aide who was arrested, not Deputy CM Sisodia himself.

Is this true – is @msisodia arrested or his OSD! What are you doing India today @AamAadmiParty @ArvindKejriwal — Vivek (@_vksingh_) February 7, 2020

Hey DUMBOs at India Today, Political face-off between AAP, BJP erupts over arrest of Manish Sisodia by the CBI Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI is it? — V Gopalan (@TheGopalan) February 7, 2020

Despite social media users schooling them for their error, India Today is yet to correct its wrong reportage. However, the error by the media group came to use for certain left-liberal users, who further used it to target the CBI and the Election Commission.

Former Diplomat KC Singh, often known for his anti-Modi tweets, used the tweet to attack the Election Commission for allowing CBI to allegedly ‘arrest’ Manish Sisodia at a time when Delhi is going to polls on February 8.

Singh, who perhaps did not comprehend the facts of the case, advised the Election Commission that they should have waited for another day before ‘arresting’ Sisodia. Singh said that Sisodia was not going to flee from India and urged the officers to instead search Sisodia’s house if they thought he could tamper with the evidence.

It is rather shocking that Singh, who had served as India’s Ambassador to various countries failed to even understand the basic facts pertaining to the case.

Delhi will vote on February 8.