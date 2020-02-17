A Jammu-based NGO, Ikkjut Jammu, has released a report on the 6th of February on the demographic invasion of Jammu. In a press conference, the chairman of the NGO, Advocate Ankur Sharma, narrated the manner in which the Abdullah family and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress party allegedly orchestrated a state-sponsored demographic shift of the Jammu region.

Sharma accused the ‘Secular-Muslim politicians’ of Jammu & Kashmir, the Abdullahs, the PDP and Ghulam Nabi Azad of engaging in a state-sponsored demographic invasion of the Jammu region. The demographic invasion was reportedly orchestrated with the very intention of altering the Hindu-majority character of the region. The report says that these leaders illegally occupied forest lands and built their houses on them and then proceeded to settle people from ‘Samuday Vishesh’ (mainstream media lingo for Muslims) on these illegally encroached land.

Listen to this presser on demographic invasion led by Farooq Abdullah and Gulam Nabi Azad in the Jammu region, under the protection of Article 370, to reduce Hindus to a minority. Acres of land was illegally occupied and lakhs of Muslims settled to strengthen hold over Jammu. pic.twitter.com/ir2NkgTPxl — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 17, 2020

Advocate Sharma said that it was part of a state-sponsored effort to convert Jammu into a Muslim-majority province so that it could be made more like Kashmir. He said that legislative and executive interventions were made to achieve the said objective. He also said that migration was induced through specific policies. Advocate Sharma said that dubious NGOs who receive funds from Islamic countries helped Muslims buy property in Hindu dominated localities. As a consequence, a ring of Muslim colonies has been formed around Jammu.

The Waqf Board has also been accused of illegally capturing lands from poor people. Advocate Sharma said that thousands of Kanals of land from the poor people of Jammu have been illegally captured by the Waqf and then, was allotted to people from ‘Samuday Vishesh’. He also said that 100,000 residential accommodations have been constructed for Muslims around Jammu since 1990. According to demographic experts that were consulted, the Hindu character of Jammu will no longer remain intact in the next few decades and it will become a Muslim majority region.

Advocate Sharma also said that in 1994, there were 3 Mosques in Jammu in 1994 and twenty-six years later, the number stands at 100. Some areas of Jammu which were discovered to be symbolic of the demographic shift underway are Bhatindi, Narwal, Sunjwan, Kaluchak, Peer Baba Mohalla, Poonchi Mohalla, Channi Rama, Channi Himmat, Raika, Sidhra, Rangoora, Khanpur, Nagrota, Gujjar Mohalla, Qasim Nagar on both sides of newly built NH 44 Bypass. It was also said that the state-sponsored demographic shift in Jammu was pursued with the objective of turning the region into another Kashmir.