Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir: Hizbul Mujahideen commander among three terrorists eliminated in Tral, Pulwama

They are identified as Jahangir Rafiq Wani, Raza Umar Maqbool Bhat, and Uzair Amin Bhat. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh has stated that it was a joint operation by J and K police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF.

OpIndia Staff
Three terrosists killed in J&k's Tral, among them Hizbul mujahideen commander eliminated. Picture courtesy: the hindu
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh in an address to media revealed that three terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation by the army, CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir police in Tral of Pulwama district. They are identified as Jahangir Rafiq Wani, Raza Umar Maqbool Bhat, and Uzair Amin Bhat.

DGP Dilbagh Singh asserted that a huge cache of ammunition is recovered from the terrorists. One of them named Jahangir Rafiq Wani was a commander of Hizbul mujahideen and was earlier involved in 8 major terrorist activities in the region. However, he has also informed that all three slain terrorists were affiliated with an Islamic terror organisation named ‘Ansar Ghazwa ul Hind’.

As per reports, the terrorists were eliminated after a gunfight with the security forces. The operation was launched on Tuesday evening by a joint team of Rashtriya Rifles of Army Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Tral after specific information was received about the presence of terrorists in the area.

With the Jammu and Kashmir police, troops of 42 RR and CRPF’s 180 Battalion had conducted cordon and search operation (CASO) after which an encounter had broken out with terrorists.

