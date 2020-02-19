Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh in an address to media revealed that three terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation by the army, CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir police in Tral of Pulwama district. They are identified as Jahangir Rafiq Wani, Raza Umar Maqbool Bhat, and Uzair Amin Bhat.

DGP Dilbagh Singh asserted that a huge cache of ammunition is recovered from the terrorists. One of them named Jahangir Rafiq Wani was a commander of Hizbul mujahideen and was earlier involved in 8 major terrorist activities in the region. However, he has also informed that all three slain terrorists were affiliated with an Islamic terror organisation named ‘Ansar Ghazwa ul Hind’.

As per reports, the terrorists were eliminated after a gunfight with the security forces. The operation was launched on Tuesday evening by a joint team of Rashtriya Rifles of Army Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Tral after specific information was received about the presence of terrorists in the area.

With the Jammu and Kashmir police, troops of 42 RR and CRPF’s 180 Battalion had conducted cordon and search operation (CASO) after which an encounter had broken out with terrorists.