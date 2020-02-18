A social media user narrated the story of her ordeal in Jharkhand when unidentified men allegedly attacked her driver with thrashed him in the dark of the night. The incident, according to Dr Aditi Kashyap, happened near a petrol pump at Koldiha village in Giridih when she was travelling from Ranchi to Deoghar.

Kashyap said that they were stuck in a traffic jam at Bada Pool near Dumri after two trucks had met with an accident. With assistance from a few others, they had managed to get out of it. In the process, the had to overtake a Scorpio and a Baleno. But then, the Scorpio began chasing them.

The driver of her car reportedly wanted to avoid a confrontation as the lady was travelling alone with whim and the area was not safe. The people in the Scorpio wanted them to stop and they made their opinions clear when Kashyap’s driver tried to give them a pass. The Scorpio’s driver drew level with them instead of going past them and the people asked the driver why wasn’t he stopping the car. The driver’s intention was to reach Giridih city and then sort out the matter with whoever was driving the Scorpio.

When they reached the petrol pump at Koldiha village, Kashyap allegedly asked her driver to let the Scorpio pass. However, the Scorpio proceeded to overtake them and then blocked their path. Then, according to Kashyap, approximately twelve or thirteen men got off the Scorpio with AK-47 guns in their hands. The men were apparently in civil dress.

The men, as per Kashyap, then proceeded to bang their vehicle’s door and even broke the handle on the driver’s side. Kashyap got out from her car and following her, so did the driver. As soon as the driver got out, she says, the men started thrashing him with the butt of their guns. When she inquired why were they beating her driver, they pushed her aside, misbehaved with her and told her to shut up. In the end, she shouted that her uncle was in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and called him up. Seeing her call her uncle, the men immediately got into their car and drove off.

According to a news clip shared by Aditi Kashyap on her Twitter account, the said individuals were policemen in plain clothes and she is a doctor at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. She was traveling to her home at Deoghar on Monday night. The driver Shahenshah has narrated his version of events at the local police station according to the news clip that was shared.

Aditi Kashyap has appealed to Hemant Soren, the newly elected Chief Minister of Jharkhand, for his help in the matter through her account on Twitter. She has also sought help from Banna Gupta, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Medical & Health Education, in her pursuit of justice.