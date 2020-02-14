Former President of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who is on a month-long ‘Jan-Gan-Man Yatra’ against NRC and CAA in Bihar, once again came under attack today when his convoy was on its way from Buxar to Arrah. The protesters showed black flags and pelted stones at Kumar’s convoy.

Kanhaiya Kumar was travelling in his convoy to Arrah after addressing a rally in Buxar when certain bike riders reportedly pelted stone at his convoy near Bampali village in Gajrajganj on the Arrah-Buxar highway. However, while trying to escape the stone-pelters, some vehicles in Kanhaiya’s convoy allegedly crushed a few bikers and bystanders, thereby enraging the protesters further who doubled down on their attack against Kumar’s convoy. The situation turned so hostile that Kumar had to make a desperate flight to avert the wrath of the enraged mob.

The police reached the location and intervened to pacify the situation. Many of those crushed from Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy vehicles have sustained injuries. One of the injured has even been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Before facing the stone pelters on the Arrah-Buxar highway, Kanhay Kumar’s rally was also shown black flags in Buxar.

Meanwhile, Kanhaiya Kumar, unapologetic about his convoy injuring the protesters, laid the blame on the protesters for the attack against him. “Those who are attacking us are those who revere Godse. We believe in Gandhi, Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. We do not believe in violence. The rally will continue,” Kumar said.

#Watch | Stones thrown at Left leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy near Arrah in Bihar. This was the eighth such attack in weeks against Kumar, who has been protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state. More here: https://t.co/OVgVrrRvrn pic.twitter.com/A8M8xnhOXO — NDTV (@ndtv) February 14, 2020

This is eighth such attack on Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy who is on state-wide and a month-long ‘Jan Gan Yatra’ in Bihar against the CAA and NRC. The yatra started on January 30 from Bettiah, Bihar and is expected to end on February 29 in Patna. Earlier, Kanhaiya’s convoy was welcomed with shoes in Katihar while in Jamui, his convoy was greeted with engine oil and eggs.