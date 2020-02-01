Two teenage boys studying in the 11th standard were arrested while trying to cross Line of Control in Baramulla in north Kashmir on Saturday. After receiving counselling for four days the boys have been handed over to their families.

Abdul Qayoom, SSP Baramulla said that both the boys had left home after one of them was scolded for missing tuitions. “They wanted to cross LoC and become militants. They were intercepted here and we wanted to give them a chance, so returned them to their families after 4-day counselling.”

The SSP in a press conference said that these two young boys hailing from south Kashmir village were apprehended in Gantmulla area of Baramulla by a joint team of forces.

He further added that during the investigation the boys revealed that they had purchased a map and then were planning to go the other side. The boys had reached Baramulla on a train, where they saw a hill and thought that Pakistan is on the other side. They asked a local person how to reach the hill, and they were told that vehicles are available on that route. So they boarded a Tata Sumo running on that route, and after reaching the hill they started walking. There a local person met them and asked where they were going, when they said that they want to cross the border, they were told that there is no border crossing there, and they need to go to Uri for that.

As it was getting late, that person advised them to stay the night there. Accordingly, the boys spent the night at a mosque, they also had food at a festival that was organised at that place. The next day they boarded a bus to Uri. During a routine check-up of the bus, the map was found with the boys. When the boys were questioned by the security forces, they narrated the story behind their journey, after which both were apprehended by a joint team of forces at Gantmulla.

But as the boys are of young age and studying in school, the security forces decided to give them a chance of rehabilitation by releasing them.

Qayoom also confirmed that the boys were interrogated after which they received proper counselling. The teenagers were then reunited with their respective families and were advised not to follow the path of violence and instead concentrate on studies. The SSP said that they believe that the boys will complete their studies and will not take the wrong path.