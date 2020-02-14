The supreme court on Friday issued a notice to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after a plea was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation challenging the bail granted by Jharkhand High Court in the Deoghar Treasury case.

A bench presided by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justice BR Gavai, and Justice Surya Kant sought response from Lalu Prasad Yadav on the petition filed by CBI. The plea challenged the 12 July 2019 order of bail to RJD supremo alleging that it erroneously suspended the sentence awarded by the trial court and granted bail to Lalu Yadav.

In December 2017, Lalu Yadav was sentenced for three and a half years of jail in the Deoghar treasury case. His lawyer Prabhat Kumar asserted that Lalu Yadav has already served 26 months of punishment.

Other than the Deoghar Treasury case, The RJD chief has been sentenced to five years in jail in Bhagalpur treasury fodder scam case, five years in jail in Chaibasa treasury fodder scam, and 14 years in jail in Dumka treasury case. Other than the fodder scams, he and his family members including his son Tejasvi Yadav and Misa Bharti are also facing a probe in various scams like money laundering, Indian Railway tender case, disproportionate asset case, tax evasion, and Benami properties case, Patna Zoo soil case, etc.

Earlier, the Income Tax department had seized Benami property of his daughter Misa Bharti, her husband Sailesh Kumar and Lalu’s son Tejasvi in after multiple raids Gurugram, Delhi and Rewari.