Sunday, February 23, 2020
Home News Reports Instructing a woman employee to do something officially or even scolding for not completing work can’t be sexual harassment: Madras High Court
LawNews Reports

Instructing a woman employee to do something officially or even scolding for not completing work can’t be sexual harassment: Madras High Court

The Bench said, "Every office has to maintain certain decorum and women employees cannot be allowed to go scot-free without completing their assignments."

OpIndia Staff
Madras High Court: Solitary Allegation of
Madras High Court (Photo Courtesy: Edex Live)
Engagements51

A 2-Judge Bench of the Madras High Court comprising of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha had observed that a solitary allegation of “intemperate language” against a female employee does not constitute sexual harassment under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The Court warned against the misuse of the said Act through “exaggerated” or “non-existent claims.” The Bench noted that discrimination against a female employee on grounds of inefficiency cannot find recourse under the Sexual Harassment Act.

The court said, “though the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 is intended to have an equal standing for women in the work place and to have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self respect are protected, it cannot be allowed to be misused by women to harass some one with an exaggerated or non existent allegations.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

The petition was filed by V Natarajan, Deputy Registrar of Trade Marks and GI, Intellectual Property of India. He was initially accused of “high-handedness” by a fellow female officer. However, a later complaint by the same woman in 2016 talked of “lewd remarks” and “sexual advancements”.

The Madras High Court observed discrepancies between the first and the second complaint and also stated that the complaint that alleged sexual harassment was devoid of details, dates, and sequences of events. The Court also found that the original complaint was generic in nature, detailing the alleged high-handedness of the Deputy Registrar in office. It did not contain any sexual harassment allegations.

As such, the Bench opined, “The complaint repeatedly mentioned the word ‘sexual harassment’ without describing it. It gives an appearance as to that instructing a woman employee to do something officially or even scolding a woman employee itself is sexual harassment. The complainant, it appears, made a futile attempt to settle her personal score with the petitioner. ”

Granting relief to Natrajan, the Court stated that a Chief or an Administrator has every right to extract work and use his/her discretion and prerogatives. The Bench said, “Every office has to maintain certain decorum and women employees cannot be allowed to go scot-free without completing their assignments.”

The Court clarified that a full-fledged enquiry in a case that comes under the ambit of the Sexual Harassment Act. It subsequently quashed the prima facia conclusions arrived at by the district Local Complaints Committee (LCC) which was upheld by a Central Administrative Tribunal against the petitioner.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Gujarat gears up for Namaste Trump event on February 24th

Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -

Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry incites violence, urges people to ‘show courage’ and beat up ‘upper caste’ Hindus with ‘chappal’

OpIndia Staff -
GSI gold clarification

Geological Survey of India issues clarification on Sonbhadra gold discovery, says estimated reserve is 160 kg, not 3350 tonnes as reported by media

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

OpIndia Staff -

Is Quaden Bayles, the kid in the viral video who got bullied in school, actually an 18-year-old actor? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Speaking of gold, here is when superstitious UPA sarkar went digging, guided by a Godman’s dream

Abhishek Banerjee -
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar demands stopping of further episodes of Sambhaji series claiming it has a potential of causing social discord

Shiv Sena leader demands ban on Sambhaji inspired TV series as Aurangzeb’s atrocities may ‘increase communal tension’

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Journalist Rubika Liyaqat takes on Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker, exposes how latter indulges in fear-mongering about NRC

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,535FansLike
236,564FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com