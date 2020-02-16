Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Man criticising Akhilesh Yadav gets death threats from Samajwadi Party workers after Yadav reveals his phone number on social media

Akhilesh Yadav had recently posted the screenshot of texts he had received on his phone that called him a ‘toti chor’ (faucet thief). In doing so, he had revealed the phone number from which he had received the said texts. Now, the person to whom the number belongs is receiving death threats from the workers of the Samajwadi Party. Journalist Swati Goel posted the video on Twitter that the said person, Prashant Singh, shared with her.

After losing the Assembly elections in UP, Akhilesh Yadav was accused of vandalising the CM’s bungalow and taking away several items like expensive tiles, electrical fittings, bathroom and kitchen fittings, decorative items etc. After the bungalow turned into ruins was discovered by the administration under new CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP had given Yadav the moniker ‘Toti Chor’, meaning faucet thief. However, Yadav had denied the allegations, and accused officials of doing it on the instructions of newly elected BJP government.

In the video, Prashant Singh mentions that his phone number was leaked by Akhilesh Yadav on social media and it was claimed that he had given him death threats. Singh also said that the texts had been sent on the 16th of January and yet, it was shared much later by the Samajwadi Party supremo. He accused Akhilesh Yadav of leaking his phone number online, as a consequence of which, his party workers have become thirsty for his blood.

Singh also says that he is receiving death threats and Samajwadi Party workers are also on the hunt for him because of which he and his family are worried for their lives. He also expressed regret if his language offended Akhilesh Yadav in any manner. Singh also says that Yadav should not have done it and he is unable to go anywhere due to the threats he is receiving.

“What did I message you? Every person should do Zindabad of the one who is doing good work,” Singh says in the video, before continuing, “Modi ji is doing good work, Yogi ji is doing good work. Their Zindabad should happen. If you do good work in the future, then your Zindabad will happen too.” Singh also says that if Akhilesh Yadav can prove that he has given him a death threat, then he will do whatever Yadav asks of him.

Singh also said that if any harm comes to him or his family, Akhilesh Yadav will be responsible. He also said that he liked the policies being implemented by the Modi Government. He spoke of how the Samajwadi Party was misguiding people on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Singh also said that the workers of Akhilesh Yadav’s party address Yogi Adityanath with crass names including ‘Chillum Wale Baba’ (The Pothead Monk) and yet the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has never pursued vendetta politics against them. “This is his greatness,” Singh says of Yogi Adityanath and tells Akhilesh Yadav that he has made his party workers thirsty for his blood.

