You made someone who instigated anti-Sikh riots, a Chief Minister: PM Modi exposes Congress, MP CM Kamal Nath in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the opposition and its sympathisers during his reply to the motion of thanks to President’s address in Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Modi also indirectly attacked the Congress party, especially Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath by reference to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha: You did not send those who are accused in the anti-Sikh riots to jails. Not just that, you also made someone who has allegations of instigating anti-Sikh riots, a Chief Minister. pic.twitter.com/drO4SXJ6ia — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

Attacking Congress over its hypocrisy over the Citizenship Amendment Act, PM Modi questioned Congress party’s silence over the anti-Sikh genocide and asked why did not they seek justice for the Sikhs then by sending the accused to Jail.

He further attacked the party by stating that Congress party not only failed in sending the accused in the anti-Sikh riots to jails but also made an accused the Chief Minister of the state by referring to Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

“You did not send those who are accused in the anti-Sikh riots to jails. Not just that, you also made someone who has allegations of instigating anti-Sikh riots, a Chief Minister,” said PM Modi as he indirectly attacked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is accused of instigating people during the anti-Sikh genocide in 1984 after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. According to the witnesses, Kamal Nath was present at the Rakab Ganj Gurudwara inciting the mob in 1984.