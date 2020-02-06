Thursday, February 6, 2020
Home News Reports You made someone who instigated anti-Sikh riots, a Chief Minister: PM Modi exposes Congress, MP CM Kamal Nath in Parliament
News ReportsPolitics

You made someone who instigated anti-Sikh riots, a Chief Minister: PM Modi exposes Congress, MP CM Kamal Nath in Parliament

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is accused of instigating people during the anti-Sikh genocide in 1984 after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. According to the witnesses, Kamal Nath was present at the Rakab Ganj Gurudwara inciting the mob in 1984.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi in Lok Sabha/ Image Source: ANI
Engagements104

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the opposition and its sympathisers during his reply to the motion of thanks to President’s address in Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Modi also indirectly attacked the Congress party, especially Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath by reference to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

Attacking Congress over its hypocrisy over the Citizenship Amendment Act, PM Modi questioned Congress party’s silence over the anti-Sikh genocide and asked why did not they seek justice for the Sikhs then by sending the accused to Jail.

Read: Two witnesses ready to depose against senior Congress leader Kamal Nath’s alleged role in 1984 Sikh genocide

- Ad - - article resumes -

He further attacked the party by stating that Congress party not only failed in sending the accused in the anti-Sikh riots to jails but also made an accused the Chief Minister of the state by referring to Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

“You did not send those who are accused in the anti-Sikh riots to jails. Not just that, you also made someone who has allegations of instigating anti-Sikh riots, a Chief Minister,” said PM Modi as he indirectly attacked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Read: How Congress created the ‘Hindu terror’ theory: A saga that started not with Malegaon blasts, but Sikh massacre of 1984

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is accused of instigating people during the anti-Sikh genocide in 1984 after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. According to the witnesses, Kamal Nath was present at the Rakab Ganj Gurudwara inciting the mob in 1984.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:modi in parliament, modi speech, modi on congress, modi on sikh riots, modi on 1984 riots, pm modi in parliament

Big Story

Saudi Arabia, de-facto leader of ‘Ummah’ reluctant to support Pakistan’s Kashmir bogey at OIC meet: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Saudi Arabia, de-facto leader of 'Ummah' reluctant to support Pakistan's Kashmir bogey in OIC meet
OIC: Saudi Arabia has shown reluctance in accepting Pakistan request for an immediate meeting of CFM on the issue of Kashmir
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,222FansLike
229,849FollowersFollow
170,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com