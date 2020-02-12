Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Mudra Yojna: Over 15 crore loans have been distributed to women borrowers, totalling 4.78 lakh crores

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna was launched in 2015, to enable small business holders and entrepreneurs to borrow up to Rs 10 lakhs to promote self-employment.

OpIndia Staff
4.78 lac crores worth loan are disbursed to women borrowers: Union minister Anurag Thakur picture courtesy: economic times
Replying to a query in Parliament, the Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur has stated that 15 Cr loans amounting to 4.78 lac crores were disbursed to women borrowers under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, reports ANI.

Anurag Thakur said, “As on 31 January 2020, 15 Cr loans have been disbursed to women borrowers, since the inception of the scheme, amounting to 4.78 lac Cr under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana”.

Apart from that, the Union Minister informed, “Under PMMY, loans are extended to eligible borrowers for manufacturing, processing, trading, services, and activities allied to agriculture which help in income-generating and employment. However, profession wise details are not maintained centrally.”

As per the ANI report, The three major states where the highest number of Mudra loans have been distributed are, Tamilnadu with Mudra loan worth 58,227.47 Crores, West Bengal with 55,232.19 Crores, and Karnataka with 47,714.04 Crores respectively.

The Union Territories Daman and Diu saw the lowest number Mudra Loan borrowers, with loans totalling 10.28 Cr, Andaman and Nicobar islands got Rs 94.80 Cr as loans and Lakshadweep was disbursed Rs 5.07 Cr as loans under the PMMY.

The Flagship scheme of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana was launched on 8 April 2015, has been proved to be one of the most successful schemes creating an optimistic change in the lives of millions of common Indians. The objective of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana is to provide loans up to 10 lacs for non-farm activities enabling the small borrowers to borrow from all Public Sector Banks, Regional Rural Banks to Private Sector Banks as well as cooperative banks.

