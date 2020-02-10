Female Lecturer in Wardha dies after being set blaze by a stalker

A 25-year-old female lecturer who was set ablaze by a stalker, Vicky Nagrale, succumbed to her injuries on Monday at the Orange City Hospital and Research Centre in Nagpur. She had suffered 40% burn injuries and died due to Septicemic shock.

Dr Anup Marar, Director, Orange City Hospital & Research Center, #Nagpur: The patient was declared dead at 6.55am today. The probable cause of death was Septicemic shock. Her body has been handed over to police authorities for postmortem. https://t.co/rJ1JbvppD5 pic.twitter.com/LwVaagCRpb — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

While speaking to the media, the doctors said, “Her health had been deteriorating, and her blood pressure was also fluctuating. Her heart failed twice. The first time we could revive her, but not the second time. Her lungs were affected as all three layers of the skin were burned. She had suffered grade three level burns and inhalation injuries.”

“As such, her condition became critical, and she was put under ventilation. She underwent two rounds of two sessions of debridement (removal of infected tissue) upper limbs and multiple fasciotomies (treatment for loss of blood circulation)”, said the doctor. The government had also flown in Dr Sunil Keswani, the director of National Burns Centre for the victim’s treatment.

The body of the lecturer has been handed over to the police for post-mortem. According to the police, the incident occurred on February 3 when the unmarried woman was heading to her college near Hinganghat in Wardha district. Bike-borne Vicky Nagrale threw petrol on the victim and set her on fire. She was then rushed to the hospital, following which she was transferred to Nagpur.

Reportedly, the perpetrator was a former friend on the victim. He is married and has a 7-month-old son. Nagrale used to work at a firm in Balhashah. He had been stalking the deceased for quite some time. Vicky was arrested within hours of the crime. He had been booked under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntary causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons). Following the death of the victim, the stalker will now be charged for murder.

People and political parties alike staged a protest against the gruesome incident. Businesses and schools were closed during the bandh.