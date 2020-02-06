Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury promotes ‘Fit India’ does ‘gymming while delivering speech’, PM pokes fun of Congress leader

The Congress party has been bowling full toss after full toss at Prime Minister Modi in recent weeks. In his reply on the floor of the Lok Sabha, Narendra Modi decided to hit a couple of them out of the park. Leader of the Congress party in the Lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and its former President Rahul Gandhi were targeted by the Prime Minister during the course of his speech.

Poking fun at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Narendra Modi said that he has done a great job at promoting Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s ‘Fit India Movement’. The Prime Minister said that Adhir Ranjan does gymming while delivering his speeches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha: When I see & hear Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ji, I congratulate Kiren Rijiju ji, Adhir ji promotes the ‘Fit India Movement’ launched by Rijiju ji very well. He also does gymming while delivering his speeches. pic.twitter.com/WaX7mCkhtj — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is a motormouth who frequently lands in trouble due to his words. There is hardly any pertinent issue on which the Congress party hasn’t made an outrageous remark. In the matter of NRC and CAA, he has called Narendra Modi and Amit Shah illegal immigrants. On the matter of the abrogation of Article 370, he claimed it was an international issue. And during his speeches in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan makes complete use of the entirety of his body to make his point.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Amusingly, Chowdhury has a habit of making wild hand gestures while speaking in the Lok Sabha.

#WATCH Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress, in Lok Sabha: You say that it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed Shimla Agreement & Lahore Declaration, what that an internal matter or bilateral? pic.twitter.com/RNyUFTPzca — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

Following abrogation of Article 370, Chowdhury had questioned whether Kashmir is an internal matter or an international issue. His wild hand gestures make it appear like he is campaigning for Fit India movement.

Read: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury uses unparliamentary language in Lok Sabha while attacking BJP MP, says ‘Ye Ravan ke aulad hain’

The scion of the Nehru-Gandhi Parivar had said on Wednesday the youth of the country will hit the Prime Minister with ‘Danda’ (sticks). Narendra Modi raised the matter in the Parliament on Thursday and said that he will do more Surya Namaskar to “make my back even stronger to face abuses”. He said, “In any case, I have been abused so much for the past two decades, their negativity hardly matters.”

I heard an Opposition MP saying- we will beat Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have also decided- will do more Surya Namaskar. This will make my back even stronger to face abuses. In any case, I have been abused so much for the last 2 decades, their negativity hardly matters: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 6, 2020

During the course of his speech, Rahul Gandhi rose to make an intervention. Prime Minister Modi responded saying, “I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tube lights are like this.” Narendra Modi spoke on various matters during his speech. He spoke of how Kashmir is being developed and he also spoke out against the politics of hatred being played in the country.