Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Home Politics Pakistan paper hails Rahul Gandhi for raising questions on Pulwama and supporting the terror state’s ‘false flag’ narrative
News ReportsPolitics

Pakistan paper hails Rahul Gandhi for raising questions on Pulwama and supporting the terror state’s ‘false flag’ narrative

Last year, Pakistan's anti-India dossier to the UNHRC featured former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders' statements over the abrogation of Article 370.

OpIndia Staff
Pulwama: Pak newspaper derides India using Rahul Gandhi's questions
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: Huffpost)
Engagements593

On 14 February, Rahul Gandhi, former Congress chief, took to Twitter to politicise the ghastly terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 44 CRPF officers in Pulwama. He tried his level best to cast aspersions around the attack and suggested that it was an ‘inside job’ of the BJP for electoral gain ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He asked three questions, “Who benefitted the most from the attack? What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? Who in the BJP Government has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?”

While the terrorist attack was carried out by Pakistan sponsored terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, by asking this question, Rahul Gandhi had insinuated that there is more to the Pulwama attack than just Pakistan bleeding India with the attack as it has for decades.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Congress scion Rahul Gandhi asked three motivated, shameful questions on Pulwama attack, here are the answers

Like on previous occasions, Rahul Gandhi’s stand parroting Pakistan’s line of argument has been hailed and used by Pakistan to attack the Indian government. A leading Pakistani daily, The Express Tribune, used the same arguments made by Gandhi to suggest that the Pulwama attack was a false flag operation.

The headline in The Express Tribune

In an article titled “Pulwama: Rahul Gandhi’s legitimate questions” Pakistani news outlet Express Tribune claimed that the Indian media was using ‘the familiar template’ of blaming Pakistan for anything that went wrong in Kashmir. It eulogised the speech of Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan who offered “possible assistance” but actually took no action against those involved, despite India sending a dossier to the neighbouring country. The Pakistani newspaper also dismissed India’s military operation in Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa across the Line of Control (LoC).

The Tribune also demanded an “honest” answer to Rahul Gandhi’s questions from the current political dispensation, even though Jaish-e-Mohammed took responsibility for the attack, and they have been providing shelter to the terror organisation and its leaders for decades, allowing their territory to be used as training grounds for terrorists and suicide bombers.

These baseless conspiracy theories peddled by the Congress party have often used by Pakistani administration and its mouthpieces in the media to trivialise India’s claims. The grand old party is not new to whitewashing terror attacks orchestrated by Pakistan. In 2008, following the 26/11 attack that claimed 164 lives, Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that it was the handwork of the Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Read: Rahul Gandhi seems to be more popular in Pakistan than India, and it is doing Congress no favours

Rahul Gandhi’s tweets have often been used by Pakistani journalists and senators to dismiss India’s claims.

Rahul Gandhi’s and Congress’ political statements against the Modi government have been used multiple times by the Pakistani establishment to target India. Pakistani politicians love quoting Rahul Gandhi. They even use his and his party’s statements to validate their rantings against India in international platforms.

Last year, Pakistan’s national radio had used Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders’ statements over the Balakot surgical strike to peddle lies against India. Actually, the rantings and ravings of Congress against the Indian government is so dear to Pakistan that heir PM Imran Khan has even used Congress to assert his statements against India. Last year, Pakistan’s anti-India dossier to the UNHRC featured former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders over the abrogation of Article 370.

Prior to that too, Pakistan had written to the UN accusing India of carrying out human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir and had used this statement by Rahul Gandhi and other leftist leaders to further its narrative.

Both Pakistan and Rahul Gandhi are unfortunately found speaking the same language as pointed out by many. Last year, in a letter to the United Nations, Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari had used Rahul Gandhi’s arguments to criticise the abrogation of Article 370 on an international platform.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Rahul Gandhi age, Pakistan capital, Pakistan currency

Big Story

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey
An India Today report quoting government sources has mentioned that the British MP's claims of 'being treated like a criminal' were totally false. She was treated with respect as would have been accorded to any member of parliament.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Kasab had Hindu ID on him, ISI and Lashkar wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”: Ex Mumbai top cop makes stunning revelations in his book

OpIndia Staff -
Khatija Rahman

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman says burqa empowers her after Taslima Nasreen finds it depressing and suffocating

OpIndia Staff -
While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

Nupur J Sharma -

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock Taslima Nasreen over burqa remark, another daughter Raheema joins the party

OpIndia Staff -

Modi and Shah will meet worse fate than other leaders who died, Muslim population will swell to 60 crores soon: Islamic cleric’s shocking statement

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu-based NGO Ikkjut Jammu has claimed that the Abdullahs and Ghulam Nab Azad had conspired to convert Jammu into a Muslim-majority region like Kashmir

Land Jihad: NGO says Abdullahs, Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP helped in Islamisation of Jammu region with encroachments, state-sponsored settlements

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -

Anti-BJP ecosystem including journalists spread edited CCTV footage to claim police attacked students in Jamia library

OpIndia Staff -

Fact-check: Jamia ‘student’ with ‘stone’ in his hand hiding in library is not the one who was shot at by Jamia shooter

OpIndia Staff -
India cancels Labour MP's e-visa, denies entry

India denies entry to UK Labour MP who had criticized India’s decision to abrogate Article 370, cancels her Visa

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,074FansLike
234,524FollowersFollow
178,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com