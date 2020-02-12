A day after Aam Aadmi Party won the Delhi assembly elections, the party’s success seems to be resonating in Pakistan as some section of the parody country’s ruling establishment have now expressed their delight over the Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s victory.

Fawad Chaudhry, one of the most deranged men in entire Pakistan, on Tuesday took to Twitter to express his happiness for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party winning Delhi assembly elections, for some unknown reason. Not only Fawad Chaudhry celebrated the victory of AAP but also mocked Prime Minister Modi for BJP’s loss in the Delhi elections.

Taking to Twitter a day after Delhi elections were announced, Pakistan Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry tweeted, “Aww yeah Kiya Hua #BecharaModi”.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Pakistan, which has developed an annoying habit of poking its nose in India’s internal matters, unsurprisingly celebrates every time whenever any anti-Modi front wins elections in the country.

His strange obsession over the assembly elections of a semi-state in the neighbouring country was perfectly explained by a Twitter user through the video of a dog.

find the difference between him and this Dog! pic.twitter.com/A9HpEyb45g — Are you Serious? (@rvgaur) February 11, 2020

On Saturday, soon after voting to Delhi elections concluded and the exit polls predicted landslide majority to Aam Admi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal, Chaudhry had jumped into the scene to rejoice at the Delhi exit poll results and had appeared ecstatic over the defeat of the “extremist regime” of PM Modi.

The dull-witted Pakistani Minister has a strange habit of poking his face into India’s internal matters and deliberately getting mocked and embarrassed for his deranged acts, especially on social media.

Ever since PM Modi returned to power by winning a spectacular victory in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Pakistani minister has been lamenting over it. After the BJP won a massive mandate in the 2019 general election, Fawad Chaudhry was so anguished that he had stored his anger and had lashed out at the Congress prince months later, alleging that Rahul Gandhi was not ‘man enough’ to win the elections.

Fawad Hussain had tweeted, “Had you been a leader and a man enough would have taken a just stand on #Pulwama Today world would have been better sans #ModiMadness Your coward politics allowed India to become a prey of Fascism and Extremism”.

Read: Here are 6 innovations which prove that Pakistan is a leader in cutting edge technology

Fawad Chaudhary has time and again displayed that his IQ level is beyond redemption as for more than once now he has turned out to be the favourite bunny of Indian social media activists.

Umpteen number of times in the past, Hussain has entertained users on Twitter and those attending his rallies. The low IQ Pakistani minister had fallen for pranks many times. Indian Right Wing meme-makers have time and again played pranks on the poor Pakistani minister.

Even in his own country, Fawad Choudhry often becomes the butt of jokes and insults. A fellow parliamentarian had once called him a dog that was tied in his house inside the national assembly.