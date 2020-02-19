Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Home Government and Policy PM Modi makes surprise visit to Hunar Haat in Delhi, enjoys a plate of Litti Chokha
VarietyCulture and HistoryNews Reports

PM Modi makes surprise visit to Hunar Haat in Delhi, enjoys a plate of Litti Chokha

The Ministry of Minority Affairs had last year announced that over 100 Hunar Haats for promoting traditional arts and crafts will be held in the coming five years.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi visits Hunar Haat in Delhi's India Gate lawns, enjoys Litti Chokha
PM Modi visits Hunar Haat in Delhi, images via twitter
Engagements179

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the ‘Hunar Haat’ organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs in the India Gate lawns of Delhi. PM Modi interacted with artisans from all across India and relished the Bihari dish ‘Litti-Chokha’ with a Kulhad (earthen cup) tea.

Reportedly, PM Modi had headed to Rajpath where the Hunar Haat is being organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs soon after a cabinet meeting. The officials of the Ministry were surprised when they came to know about the PM Modi’s visit.

PM Modi, who was there for 50 minutes, ate Bihari dish Litti-Chokha and paid Rs 120 for it. The dish is popular in Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. He later had tea served in a Kulhad with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and paid Rs 40 for two cups. The food stalls at ‘Bawarchikhana’ section in the Haat were for a range of traditional dishes from all over India.

- Ad - - article resumes -

PM Modi even tried his at traditional chimes and tweeted, “Trying my hand at some music in #HunarHaat…”

PM Modi also met and appreciated various artists for their exemplary work who had assembled at the Hunar Haat to showcase their talents with traditional handicrafts and textiles. “Efforts such as #HunarHaat have given a platform to many talented individuals. I met some of them earlier this afternoon,” tweeted PM Modi. 

‘Hunar Haat’ is an initiative by the Government to provide employment opportunities as well as promote India’s indigenous traditional legacy, several of which are on the verge of extinction. More than 250 such stalls have been set up at India Gate lawns. Also, more than 50% of the artisans participating were women.

The Hunar Haat is based on the theme of ‘Kaushal Ko Kaam’ and will be held till February 23. Master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts, a majority of whom are women, from across the country are participating at the Haat.

As per reports, about 3 lakh master artisans, craftsmen & culinary experts have been provided employment and employment opportunities through ‘Hunar Haat’ in the last 3 years. Similar events are being organised across India as part of an effort to empower master artisans.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs had last year announced that over 100 Hunar Haats for promoting traditional arts and crafts will be held in the coming five years. The ministry had stated that Haats will be organised in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Dehradun, Patna, Indore and other places. The first Hunar Haat was organised in Jaipur last year.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Delhi news, Modi litti chokha, Modi jacket

Big Story

Don’t kill him, he is evidence: Inspector Sanjay Govilkar’s timely advice before terrorist Kasab was caught alive by Tukaram Omble

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Govilkar was amongst the policemen who caught Ajmal Kasab alive on the dreadful night of November 26, 2008
Maria, in his book, asserted that Kasab had Hindu ID on him and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba wanted him to die as "Samir Chaudhary".
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Kasab had Hindu ID on him, ISI and Lashkar wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”: Ex Mumbai top cop makes stunning revelations in his book

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Govilkar was amongst the policemen who caught Ajmal Kasab alive on the dreadful night of November 26, 2008

Don’t kill him, he is evidence: Inspector Sanjay Govilkar’s timely advice before terrorist Kasab was caught alive by Tukaram Omble

OpIndia Staff -

While AltNews tries to shield Jamia rioters, here are images that show the library ‘students’ clearly carrying stones

OpIndia Staff -

Modi and Shah will meet worse fate than other leaders who died, Muslim population will swell to 60 crores soon: Islamic cleric’s shocking statement

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -
Road accident

Former Delhi corporator who fought election against Manish Sisodia dies in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Free Hindu Temples: Misusing funds from Temples and spending crores on Mosques and Churches is the hallmark of Nehruvian secularism

Misusing funds from Temples and spending crores on Mosques and Churches is the hallmark of Nehruvian secularism

Editorial Desk -

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock Taslima Nasreen over burqa remark, another daughter Raheema joins the party

OpIndia Staff -
Piyush Goyal slams Congress for falsely raising the Hindu terror bogey as Mumbai Ex Cop Maria reveals Kasab was carrying a Hindu ID on him

Congress raised the bogey of Hindu Terror on the directions of former Union Minister P Chidambaram: Piyush Goyal on Rakesh Maria’s explosive revelations

OpIndia Staff -
'Santoor Mom' trend: A three-decade old marketing technique that cashes in on deep-seated vulnerabilities of women

‘Santoor Mom’ trend: A three-decade old marketing technique that cashes in on deep-seated vulnerabilities of women

Nupur J Sharma -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,177FansLike
234,903FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com