Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the holy city of Ayodhya to attend the foundation laying (Bhoomi Pujan) ceremony of the proposed Ram temple, said the Ram Mandir Trust members after meeting the PM in New Delhi on Thursday.

According to reports, the trustees of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to the foundation stone laying ceremony of the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya on an auspicious date in April.

As per the Economic Times report, even though PM Modi did not commit anything during the meeting, the trustees said they were hopeful that Prime Minister Modi and other senior ministers such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath would grace the occasion.

“PM Modi himself announced the setting up of the trust in Parliament and said Lord Ram is in his heart. So we are very hopeful,” said a trustee.

The date of the ceremony will be decided by the trustees in the next meeting of the trust in Ayodhya on March 3 or 4. The expected date for the foundation stone laying ceremony will be either on the auspicious day of Ram Navami on April 2 or Akshaya Tritiya on April 26.

Four of the trustees, including its newly nominated president Nritya Gopal Das, general secretary Champat Rai, treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj and R Parasaran, met the PM at his residence.

PM Modi had invited the trustees for a courtesy meeting after the trust held its first meeting in Delhi a day earlier. “We have given the PM an invitation to come for the ceremony in Ayodhya,” Nritya Gopal Das said.