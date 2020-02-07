After the process to build a grand Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya was started with the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra on Wednesday, the union govt became the first donor to the trust by making a symbolic donation of Re 1 to the trust.

The undersecretary in the Ministry of home affairs, D Murmu contributed the amount on the behalf of Central Government on Wednesday.

The officials cleared that the trust will accept donations, grants, subscriptions, aids or contributions from any person in cash, kind, immovable properties without any conditions.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The trust will be functioning at the residence of senior lawyer K Parasaran initially, but the Union home ministry said that the trust will have its permanent address in Greater Kailash, South Delhi.

Swami Govind Devgiri Maharaj, one of the members of the newly formed trust, has said that construction of Ram Mandir will start either on Ram Navami or Akshaya Tritiya in April this year. But the exact date will be finalised on the first meeting of the trust. He said that the construction will be completed in two years. “Many people wanted that a Ram temple be built in Ayodhya. “It will not just be a monument dedicated to Lord Ram, but a symbol of the country,” he said. It may be noted that this year Ram Navami is on 2nd April and Akshaya Tritiya is on 26th April.

Read- Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya: A God in captivity

With the final verdict in Ayodhya case on 9 November 2019, the Supreme Court had ordered the government to form a trust for the construction of Ram Mandir within three months from the judgement day. The central government has constituted an independent 15 member trust to oversee the construction of Grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, after the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The members of the trust Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha kshtra include senior Lawyer K Parasaran, Jagatguru Shankracharya, Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudev Saraswat Ji Maharaj from Allahabad, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasnnateerth Ji Maharaj, Pejawar Math in Udupi, Yugpurush Parmanand Ji Maharaj from Haridwar, Swami Govind Devgiri Ji Maharaj from Pune, Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra from Ayodhya.

Apart from these, Anil Mishra, a homoeopathic doctor from Ayodhya, Kameshwar Chaupal from Patna who is a scheduled caste member, and Mahant Dinendra das of Nirmohi Akhara Ayodhya Baithak are also made members of the trust.

Two prominent representatives will be nominated by the Board of Trustees with a majority resolution. One representative will be nominated by Centre who shall be a serving member of IAS and not below the rank of Joint Secretary to the government. The District Magistrate or Ayodhya will be the ex officio trustee if he’s a practising Hindu. All the nominated members must be practising Hindus. If the Ayodhya DM is not Hindu, then the additional magistrate will be nominated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in Lok Sabha that the Cabinet has cleared the trust that will manage the 67 acre land in Ayodhya where the Grand Ram Mandir will be built.

PM Modi had said in his speech announcing the decision, “keeping in mind the construction of the temple and the spirit of the devotees who will come to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in the future, the government has taken important decisions to transfer the whole of approximately 67.7 acres acquired land to the new trust”.

“We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called ‘Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra’, PM had said.

He had also declared that the UP government has agreed to give the 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board as directed by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya Matter.