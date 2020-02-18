Sharjeel Imam sent to judicial custody after Delhi police files charge sheet

The Delhi police filed a charge sheet in court against Islamist Sharjeel Imam for instigating violence during the Anti-CAA protests at New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15, 2019. On Tuesday, the Court sent the accused to 14 days in judicial custody, till March 3.

A Delhi Court has sent Sharjeel Imam to judicial remand for 14 days in Jamia violence matter. Sharjeel Imam was arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch, on charges of making a seditious speech. — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020

As per reports, the police have attached CCTV footage, call detail records and statements of over 100 witnesses as evidence in the charge sheet that was submitted before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur.

On Monday, the Islamist was handed over to the Delhi police on 1-day custody. The Delhi police have reportedly mentioned Imam as an ‘instigator’ of the violent protests that had erupted on December 15. One of the Jamia Nagar violence accused, Furkhan, has reportedly claimed that he was provoked by Imam’s speeches.

It is notable here that the UP police also is seeking a transit remand for Imam. He is also wanted on charges of sedition, violence instigation and other offences by the UP police.

Four public buses and two police vehicles were set ablaze during the violent protests of December 15. DCP (Southeast) Chinmay Biswal had claimed that around 1500 demonstrators blocked the road and did not listen to the people who urged them to clear the road.

Eventually, the cops had to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas shells to pacify the mob. The clash left 60 people injured including students, police, and firefighters. Sharjeel Imam has been charged giving provocative speeches that ultimately culminated in the violence.

The cops have pressed charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) – 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon),149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant), 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), and 427 (mischief causing damage).

Sharjeel Imam, known for being a rabid Islamist, wanted to severe the ‘chicken’s neck’ and separate Assam and North East from India. The Delhi police had also reportedly found foreign funding links in his bank accounts.