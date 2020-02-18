Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Home Crime Sharjeel Imam, columnist at The Wire, named as instigator of Jamia violence by Delhi Police, sent to 14-day judicial custody
CrimeNews Reports

Sharjeel Imam, columnist at The Wire, named as instigator of Jamia violence by Delhi Police, sent to 14-day judicial custody

The police have attached CCTV footage, call detail records and statements of over 100 witnesses as evidence in the charge sheet that was submitted before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur.

OpIndia Staff
Sharjeel Imam sent to judicial custody after Delhi police files charge sheet
Sharjeel delivering contentious speech (left), Sharjeel nabbed by cops (right)
Engagements87

The Delhi police filed a charge sheet in court against Islamist Sharjeel Imam for instigating violence during the Anti-CAA protests at New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia  University on December 15, 2019. On Tuesday, the Court sent the accused to 14 days in judicial custody, till March 3.

As per reports, the police have attached CCTV footage, call detail records and statements of over 100 witnesses as evidence in the charge sheet that was submitted before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur.

On Monday, the Islamist was handed over to the Delhi police on 1-day custody. The Delhi police have reportedly mentioned Imam as an ‘instigator’ of the violent protests that had erupted on December 15. One of the Jamia Nagar violence accused, Furkhan, has reportedly claimed that he was provoked by Imam’s speeches.

- Ad - - article resumes -

It is notable here that the UP police also is seeking a transit remand for Imam. He is also wanted on charges of sedition, violence instigation and other offences by the UP police.

Four public buses and two police vehicles were set ablaze during the violent protests of December 15. DCP (Southeast) Chinmay Biswal had claimed that around 1500 demonstrators blocked the road and did not listen to the people who urged them to clear the road.

Read: “More than enough grounds for a strong reaction from Muslims across India”: Police unravels shocking details from Sharjeel Imam’s phone

Eventually, the cops had to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas shells to pacify the mob. The clash left 60 people injured including students, police, and firefighters. Sharjeel Imam has been charged giving provocative speeches that ultimately culminated in the violence.

The cops have pressed charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) – 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon),149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant), 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant),  353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), and 427 (mischief causing damage).

Sharjeel Imam, known for being a rabid Islamist, wanted to severe the ‘chicken’s neck’ and separate Assam and North East from India. The Delhi police had also reportedly found foreign funding links in his bank accounts.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Delhi weather, Delhi elections, Delhi news

Big Story

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey
An India Today report quoting government sources has mentioned that the British MP's claims of 'being treated like a criminal' were totally false. She was treated with respect as would have been accorded to any member of parliament.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Kasab had Hindu ID on him, ISI and Lashkar wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”: Ex Mumbai top cop makes stunning revelations in his book

OpIndia Staff -
Khatija Rahman

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman says burqa empowers her after Taslima Nasreen finds it depressing and suffocating

OpIndia Staff -
While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

Nupur J Sharma -

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock Taslima Nasreen over burqa remark, another daughter Raheema joins the party

OpIndia Staff -

Modi and Shah will meet worse fate than other leaders who died, Muslim population will swell to 60 crores soon: Islamic cleric’s shocking statement

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu-based NGO Ikkjut Jammu has claimed that the Abdullahs and Ghulam Nab Azad had conspired to convert Jammu into a Muslim-majority region like Kashmir

Land Jihad: NGO says Abdullahs, Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP helped in Islamisation of Jammu region with encroachments, state-sponsored settlements

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -

Anti-BJP ecosystem including journalists spread edited CCTV footage to claim police attacked students in Jamia library

OpIndia Staff -

Fact-check: Jamia ‘student’ with ‘stone’ in his hand hiding in library is not the one who was shot at by Jamia shooter

OpIndia Staff -
India cancels Labour MP's e-visa, denies entry

India denies entry to UK Labour MP who had criticized India’s decision to abrogate Article 370, cancels her Visa

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,074FansLike
234,524FollowersFollow
178,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com