The convoy of Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked by 3, Shiv Sena worker held

The Bihar police have apprehended three people, including a Shiv Sena party worker for allegedly attacking the convoy of the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Friday. Two motorbikes had also been seized from the crime scene.

The incident took place in Bihar’s Arrah district where Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy was damaged by stone-pelting by a group of bikers. Kanhaiya Kumar was on his way to address a gathering against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He escaped unhurt and was escorted by the cops in another vehicle.

It was alleged that to escape the stone-pelting, Kumar’s convoy had hit some bikers, after which the villagers got agitated and the attack on the convoy had intensified. Several bikers were injured after being knocked down by vehicles in the convoy. This was the 8th time that his convoy was attacked. Kanhaiya Kumar also claimed that the stage built for his rally was damaged by some unidentified people.

Araah SP Sushil Kumar stated, “An FIR on the statement of an ASI, who was assigned with the task of escorting the convoy, was lodged under relevant sections named against 10 and 15 unknown persons.”

Kanhaiya Kumar has embarked on a statewide “Jana-Gana-mana” yatra since January 30. The CPI General Secretary D Raja had written a letter addressing the State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to provide adequate protection to Kumar.

Kumar never leaves an opportunity to make headlines for the wrong reasons. Last month, a research scholar accused him of publishing his research paper in a predatory journal.