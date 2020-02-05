In a significant development in the Ayodhya dispute case, the Sunni Waqf board also today announced the formation of an Islamic trust to manage the alternate land allotted to the Board in the historic Ayodhya judgment by the Supreme Court. Reportedly, the waqf board said that the trust will be formed and registered in two-three days. The announcement by the Waqf Board implies the formal acceptance of the Supreme Court judgement in November last year handing over the disputed site to the Hindu parties. The Board had earlier said that it will not contest the Supreme Court order.

Sources have said the 5-acre land, which the Sunni Waqf Board was granted by the Supreme Court in the historic Ram Janmabhoomi case, will be run by the trust named ‘Indo Islamic Culture Trust’. The development came on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the trust Shri Ram Teertha Kshetra that the Cabinet has formed to build Ram Temple.

The waqf board said that the Islamic trust will promote Islamic culture in India and outside as well and also carry out programs reconciling both the communities in India.

- Ad - - article resumes -

“The trust will ensure the construction of hospitals, schools, libraries, public utility infrastructure and institutions which will encourage Islamic cultural activities and other social activities. Many people associated with the Babri Masjid case will also be made members in this trust,” the sources said.

The sources said that the trust has prepared an outline of this trust and registration will be done really soon. After getting 5-acre land from the government, the work on the land will be started soon.

The decision by the Sunni Waqf Board was taken after the UP government had announced the allotment of 5-acres of land to the board as per SC order. The plot is located in Dhannipur village in Sohawal Tehsil in Ayodhya, which is around 18 km away from the district headquarters and located on the Lucknow highway.

Announcing the decision, state government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said that UP govt had sent three alternatives to the central govt, and the Dhannipur site was accepted by the centre, after which state cabinet approved its allotment to the Sunni Waqf Board. He said that there is good communication facility to the site, and communal amity and law and order in the location is also good.

Read- Struggle for Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will remain a high point for Hindu civilization

However, another influential Islamic organisation All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said that Sunni Waqf Board does not represent the entire Muslim community, and if it accepts the land, it should not be considered as the decision of the whole community. “Sunni Waqf board is not representative of the entire Muslim community. If it takes land, it should not be considered decision of Muslims of the country,” senior executive member of AIMPLB Maulana Yasin Usmani said. He said that AIMPLB and others associated it with will not accept any land according to the apex court verdict, as they continue to oppose the verdict. The Board has already decided to file a review petition at the Supreme Court against the Ayodhya verdict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in Lok Sabha that the Cabinet has cleared the trust that will manage the 67 acre land in Ayodhya where the Grand Ram Mandir will be built.

“We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called ‘Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra’, PM said.

He had also declared that the UP government has agreed to give the 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board as directed by the Supreme Courtin the Ayodhya Matter.