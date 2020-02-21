Saturday, February 22, 2020
Home News Reports Such people should be discouraged, must not be given importance: Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Asaduddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan
News ReportsPolitics

Such people should be discouraged, must not be given importance: Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Asaduddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan

Mahendra Nath Pandey said, "Much importance must not be given to a leader, who is influential in a small part of the city"

OpIndia Staff
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Engagements59

Union Minister and BJP MP Mahendra Nath Pandey on Friday said that the people like AIMIM leaders Waris Pathan and Asaduddin Owaisi shouldn’t be given much importance.

While speaking to ANI, Mahendra Nath Pandey said, “Much importance must not be given to a leader, who is influential in a small part of the city. The reason being it sends a wrong message to youth.”

“Such people should be discouraged and media must not pay attention to such people”, Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Waris Pathan.

- Ad - - article resumes -

AIMIM’s Waris Pathan was seen inciting Muslims in an anti-CAA rally in Gulbarga Karnataka last week, that too in presence of AIMIM Chief Assaduddin Owaisi Threatening Hindus, Pathan had said, “We are 15 crores but be aware we can still dominate over 100 crore Hindus and imagine what we can do to you.”

In a threatening voice, Waris Pathan had added, “We need to work together, we need to snatch our Azadi. Time has now come to achieve Azadi, if we cannot achieve it, we should snatch it. They were mocking us for hiding behind women (during anti-CAA protests). Do not forget, these are lionesses who have come out yet and you are already afraid of these women. Be aware and know what happens if we all (Muslims) unite together.”

Ever since the enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act, AIMIM party and its leadership, especially Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has been indulging in fear-mongering about the new law along with the proposed NRC and NPR to continue fuelling misgivings about them amongst the Muslims.

Earlier this month, Owaisi had said that Shaheen Bagh may be turned into ‘Jallianwala Bagh’ after February 8, after Delhi elections are concluded. Likening protests against Citizenship Amendment Act to ‘jihad’, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said that those who raise their voice against PM Modi and HM Amit Shah are real ‘mard-e-mujahid’.

Akbarudding Owaisi, the brother of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had delivered hate speech in 2013, where he had threatened Hindus with genocide. “We (Muslims) will finish 100 crores Hindus if you remove police across the country for just 15 minutes,” the younger Owaisi had said.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Waris Pathan incites Muslims for violence, says 15 crore Muslims can easily dominate over 100 crore Hindus

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -

Godrej, a deeply problematic association with anti-Hindu, anti-India elements and the silencing of a Dharmic LGBTQIA+ activist

Nupur J Sharma -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi citizenship 20022020

‘File is on Amit Shah’s table and soon they will lose citizenship’: Subramanian Swamy says Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lose Indian citizenship

OpIndia Staff -
Sadhguru

AltNews co-founder displays her ignorance, maligns JV Sadhguru even though two out of his three claims about breastmilk are scientifically proven

OpIndia Staff -

13 people including 11 Navy personnel arrested on espionage charges who had passed information to Pakistan after being honey-trapped

OpIndia Staff -

‘Did your mother feed these b*tches while menstruating’: Devdutt Pattanaik suffers another meltdown on Twitter, hurls filth

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Congress workers distribute beef curry outside police station in Kozhikode

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Leftist who heckled a journalist and asked him to sing Vande Mataram chants ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,419FansLike
235,883FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com