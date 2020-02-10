Likening protests against Citizenship Amendment Act to ‘jihad’, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that those who raise their voice against PM Modi and HM Amit Shah are real ‘mard-e-mujahid’.

A Owaisi: Jo Modi-Shah ke khilaaf awaaz uthayega woh sahi maayne mein mard-e-mujahid keh layega…Main watan mein rahunga,kaagaz nahi dikhaunga. Kagaz agar dikhane ki baat hogi toh seena dikhayenge ki maar goli. Maar dil pe goli maar kyunki dil mein Bharat ki mohabbat hai.#CAA pic.twitter.com/5VOPBgK8Ze — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

Mujahid is an Arabic term used for someone who is engaged in jihad. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief while addressing a rally in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool said that he will stay in India nad not show his documents. He further said that if CAA is implemented, India will become a Hindu Rashtra. “BJP and RSS want to make India a Hindu Rashtra. But remember, if the country becomes Hindu Rashtra, people of other religions would be considered second class citizens,” Owaisi said.

Ever since the enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act, Owaisi has been indulging in fear-mongering about the new law along with the NRC and NPR to continue fuelling misgivings about them amongst the Muslims. Earlier this month, Owaisi had said that Shaheen Bagh may be turned into ‘Jallianwala Bagh’ after February 8, after Delhi elections are concluded. Earlier, Owaisi had stated that NPR, which was first carried out by Congress in 2011, is the first step towards NRC, despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah categorically stating that there is no plan for a nationwide NRC as of then.