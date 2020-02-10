Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Home News Reports 'Jo Modi-Shah ke khilaf awaaz uthayega woh mard-e-mujahid kehlayega': Asaduddin Owaisi likens anti-CAA protests to jihad
News Reports

‘Jo Modi-Shah ke khilaf awaaz uthayega woh mard-e-mujahid kehlayega’: Asaduddin Owaisi likens anti-CAA protests to jihad

Mujahid is an Arabic term used for someone who is engaged in jihad.

OpIndia Staff
Asaduddin Owaisi said that those who speak up against Modi and Shah are true 'mard-e-mujahid' (image: theprevalentindia.com)
Engagements539

Likening protests against Citizenship Amendment Act to ‘jihad’, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that those who raise their voice against PM Modi and HM Amit Shah are real ‘mard-e-mujahid’.

Mujahid is an Arabic term used for someone who is engaged in jihad. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief while addressing a rally in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool said that he will stay in India nad not show his documents. He further said that if CAA is implemented, India will become a Hindu Rashtra. “BJP and RSS want to make India a Hindu Rashtra. But remember, if the country becomes Hindu Rashtra, people of other religions would be considered second class citizens,” Owaisi said.

Read: Aaj Tak and Lallantop glorify Sikh man ‘who sold his house for funding Shaheen Bagh langar’. Here is what they don’t tell you

- Ad - - article resumes -

Ever since the enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act, Owaisi has been indulging in fear-mongering about the new law along with the NRC and NPR to continue fuelling misgivings about them amongst the Muslims. Earlier this month, Owaisi had said that Shaheen Bagh may be turned into ‘Jallianwala Bagh’ after February 8, after Delhi elections are concluded. Earlier, Owaisi had stated that NPR, which was first carried out by Congress in 2011, is the first step towards NRC, despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah categorically stating that there is no plan for a nationwide NRC as of then.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh protest site seen empty as AAP all set to return in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh protest site empty on the Delhi elections results
On Tuesday morning, incidentally, when the Delhi Assembly election results were to be announced, the protest site of Shaheen Bagh appeared empty with scarce number of demonstrators at the site.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Aaj Tak and Lallantop glorify Sikh man ‘who sold his house for funding Shaheen Bagh langar’. Here is what they don’t tell you

OpIndia Staff -
Here is what Shikara's maker had to say about India and Kashmir as per Mission Kashmir scriptwriter Suketu Mehta

‘The Indians have f**ked Kashmir. They have been f**king Kashmir for fifty years,’ said Vidhu Vinod Chopra as per award winning book

K Bhattacharjee -
It shows no 'Azadi slogans' and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from traitors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra

It shows no ‘Azadi slogans’ and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from the traitors within

Guest Author -

‘We are Muslims first, then anything else, do not lose your identity to become secular’: Poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter Sumaiya Rana at AMU

OpIndia Staff -
Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair

Police stop VHP from distributing Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair and close the stall while allowing Quran and Bible distribution

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was 're-launched' at the Jaipur rally by Congress

NOT SATIRE: Congress to launch nationwide protests against BJP because SC upheld 2012 decision by Congress-led Uttarakhand govt

OpIndia Staff -
Islam

Pakistani clerics demand death for minor Hindu girl for renouncing Islam after she was abducted, forcibly converted and married to Muslim man

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

OpIndia Staff -
A 2019 rape case of a minor girl has unveiled a major sex racket in Kerala

Wayanad, Kerala: Major sex racket busted, scores of men suspected of sexually abusing and raping teen girl

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,670FansLike
231,973FollowersFollow
175,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com