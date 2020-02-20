Controversial AIMIM leader and former Maharasthra MLA Waris Pathan was again seen inciting Muslims at an anti-CAA rally in Gulbarga, Karnataka, in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on February 16.

In a veiled threat to the Hindus, Pathan resorted to inciting Muslims by stating that time has come for the Muslims of the country to unite and ‘achieve freedom’. He added that even though Muslims are just 15 crores in the country, they can still dominate over 100 crore Hindus.

Waris pathan says “We (minority) are only 15 crore of the population but if we take streets then we are bhari on majority of population Remember this Hindus”@TarekFatah pic.twitter.com/u2cHnvBBcJ — Priya Kulkarni (@priyaakulkarni2) February 19, 2020

Speaking at an anti-CAA protest rally in Gulbarga of Karnataka, Pathan warned Hindus to be scared of Muslim and reminded of consequences if Muslims unite together.

“We need to work together, we need to snatch our Azadi. Time has now come to achieve Azadi, if we cannot achieve it, we should snatch it. They were mocking us for hiding behind women (during anti-CAA protests). Do not forget, these are lionesses who has come out yet and you are already afraid of these women. Be aware and know what happens if we all (Muslims) unite together,” said Waris Pathan in a hate-mongering speech.

Continuing his hate speech, Pathan warned the Hindus of the country, “We are 15 crores but be aware we can still dominate over 100 crore Hindus and imagine what we can do to you.”

It is not unsurprising to hear such blatant Hinduphobic hate speech from AIMIM leader Waris Pathan as his party and its leadership have all been issuing such venomous statements to incite Muslims of the country.

In another inflammatory speech, Akbarudding Owaisi, the brother of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had a delivered hate speech in 2013, where he had threatened Hindus with genocide. “We (Muslims) will finish 100 crores Hindus if you remove police across the country for just 15 minutes,” the younger Owaisi had said.

Ever since the enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act, AIMIM party and its leadership, especially Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has been indulging in fear-mongering about the new law along with the proposed NRC and NPR to continue fuelling misgivings about them amongst the Muslims.

Earlier this month, Owaisi had said that Shaheen Bagh may be turned into ‘Jallianwala Bagh’ after February 8, after Delhi elections are concluded. Likening protests against Citizenship Amendment Act to ‘jihad’, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said that those who raise their voice against PM Modi and HM Amit Shah are real ‘mard-e-mujahid’.