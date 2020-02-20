Friday, February 21, 2020
Home Law SC dismisses petition seeking minority status for Hindus where they are in minority, asks petitioners to approach individual HC
LawNews Reports

SC dismisses petition seeking minority status for Hindus where they are in minority, asks petitioners to approach individual HC

Upadhyay had said that Hindus, who are a majority community as per national data, are in minority in several north-eastern states and in Jammu and Kashmir. He further added that the Hindu community is deprived of benefits that are available to the minority communities in these states.

OpIndia Staff
President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind files review petition against the SC's Ayodhya verdict
Supreme Court of India (image: Zee News)
Engagements234

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition that demanded that Hindus be declared a minority in states where they are numerically in the minority. If Hindus were to be designated as a minority in the seven states and one Union Territory, then they would have been eligible for minority rights as specified in the Constitution. The petition was filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay.

The apex court has directed the petitioner to approach the individual High Courts of the states where Hindus are in the minority. Hindus are a minority in Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab.

Upadhyay had contended that those who are not entitled to minority protection under Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution, exemptions under Articles 15(5) and (6) of the Constitution, provisions of the Right to Education Act and welfare programmes of the Government, etc, are enjoying these measures. This is a clear violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Scathing sting: Congress leader says Rahul Gandhi will win from Wayanad because Hindus are a minority in the constituency

Upadhyay had said that Hindus, who are a majority community as per national data, are in minority in several north-eastern states and in Jammu and Kashmir. He further added that the Hindu community is deprived of benefits that are available to the minority communities in these states.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Don’t kill him, he is evidence: Inspector Sanjay Govilkar’s timely advice before terrorist Kasab was caught alive by Tukaram Omble

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Govilkar was amongst the policemen who caught Ajmal Kasab alive on the dreadful night of November 26, 2008
Maria, in his book, asserted that Kasab had Hindu ID on him and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba wanted him to die as "Samir Chaudhary".
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Waris Pathan incites Muslims for violence, says 15 crore Muslims can easily dominate over 100 crore Hindus

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

Godrej, a deeply problematic association with anti-Hindu, anti-India elements and the silencing of a Dharmic LGBTQIA+ activist

Nupur J Sharma -
Sadhguru

AltNews co-founder displays her ignorance, maligns JV Sadhguru even though two out of his three claims about breastmilk are scientifically proven

OpIndia Staff -

‘Did your mother feed these b*tches while menstruating’: Devdutt Pattanaik suffers another meltdown on Twitter, hurls filth

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Congress workers distribute beef curry outside police station in Kozhikode

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi citizenship 20022020

‘File is on Amit Shah’s table and soon they will lose citizenship’: Subramanian Swamy says Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lose Indian citizenship

OpIndia Staff -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh

Muslims held in detention centres will be deprived of their right to procreate, increase population: Actor Sushant Singh’s rant against CAA-NRC

OpIndia Staff -

Made sure villain in ‘Main Hoon Na’ is not Muslim: Filmmaker Farah Khan reveals

OpIndia Staff -

13 people including 11 Navy personnel arrested on espionage charges who had passed information to Pakistan after being honey-trapped

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,322FansLike
235,487FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com