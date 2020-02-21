Friday, February 21, 2020
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav calls CM Nitish Kumar ‘Kansa’, who will be ‘demolished in a ras-leela’

Yadav's call for 'death' to Kumar is a metaphorical one in context of state assembly elections. 

OpIndia Staff
Tej Pratap Yadav leads crowd to chant
Tej Pratap Yadav(Source: Bhaskar)
With the Bihar assembly elections just months away, the political parties are now upping their games. The Bihar political arena is already spiced up with the controversial statements made by RJD leader Tej Pratap Singh in a recent rally in Bihar.

Addressing a gathering in Vaishali, Yadav launched a blistering attack against the incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar, equating him to ‘Kansa’ and asserting that he will be ‘killed’ in 2020. Yadav, who commenced his speech extolling about his prowess in playing the flute, he went on to claim that Kumar is a “Kansa” who will be killed in a “Ras Leela”.

Kansa or Kamsa was Lord Krishna’s evil maternal uncle who was also a tyrant ruler of Mathura. He was killed by Lord Krishna.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav was in Rajpakar village in Vaishali district to participate in a religious ceremony. Not only Yadav likened Kumar to Kansa but he also led the crowd into chanting slogans demanding ‘death’ to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. While addressing people, Yadav asked, “If Kansa was killed for his misdeeds, who will be killed in 2020?” The people listening to him in rapt attention instantly replied in unison-“Nitish”. Yadav’s call for ‘death’ to Kumar is a metaphorical one in context of state assembly elections.

After crowd chanted Nitish Kumar’s name, Yadav added, “I do not need to speak. You all know very well. You people know what phase Bihar is going through. We are working day and night to save Bihar.”

Bihar Assembly elections are expected in the latter part of the year. However, opposition political parties have started with their campaigns to target the current government led by Nitish Kumar. CPI leader and former JNUSU president, Kanhaiya Kumar is on a month-long rally in Bihar against the backdrop of the central government enacted CAA and to solicit support in the upcoming assembly polls later this year.

