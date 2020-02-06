Lambasting at RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav for his controversial remark on JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, JD(U) leader Ajay Alok said that Tej Pratap is ‘mentally unstable’.

Alok stated that Tej Pratap’s mental balance is poor. “He dances like Radha Krishna. He should have been in Ranchi instead of Patna. Only a crazy person would say such things,” said Alok Kumar suggesting that it is better for the family to send Tej Pratap to Ranchi where he might be treated. Notably, Ranchi is the home for the Central Institute of Psychiatry, regarded as one of the best institutes for treatment of mental illness.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who is often in news for his marital woes and peculiar fashion sense, had stated earlier that Nitish Kumar is not ‘Kumar’ but he is a ‘Kumari’. He had also made derogatory statements against deputy CM Sushil Modi and state health minister Mangal Pandey, calling him ‘Amangal’ Pandey. Yadav was speaking at an anti-CAA event in Masaudi on Wednesday.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Taher ‘mankind angel’ Shah and Tej Pratap Yadav: Both made big promises but neither fulfilled

The son of fodder scam convict and Bihar’s former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav had also attacked the JD(U)-NDA alliance, saying that if BJP-JD(U) leaders have courage, then they should be fighting from the front, and should not be sitting at home wearing bangles.

Reacting to the same remarks made by Tej Pratap, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that Tej Pratap mimics his father, he will also go to jail like him. Describing Tej Pratap as habitually bad-tempered and insolent leader Nikhil Anand demanded that Tej Pratap must immediately apologize to Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC Naval Yadav also called Taj Pratap deranged and said that he should not be given any importance. If mentally unstable people are given the attention, their morale gets boosted which proliferates their insanity, said the BJP leader.

RJD party MLA Vijay Prakash, however, jumped to Tej Pratap’s rescue calling him a kid. He defended RJD chief’s son by saying that it was merely a slip of tongue and Tej Pratap Yadav’s intentions were clear.