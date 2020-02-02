Taher ‘mankind angel’ Shah and Tej Pratap Yadav: Both made big promises but neither fulfilled

As 2019 came to an end, I decided to take a break from social media to focus on my mental health. Just before I took a break, I saw something which gave me some assurance that 2020 might just get a little better. For a country which exports perhaps the maximum terrorists to our country, it warms the cockles of my heart that it has also given the world Taher Shah.

On 28th December 2019 Taher Shah announced ‘coming soon’. Shah is the one who gave us ‘Mankind Angel’. A grown up man wearing velvet robes with fake glittery angel wings tied behind his back roaming on what looks like a golf course with one random babool tree protruding in middle of it and singing how he is the mankind’s angel.

What is not to love? The man refers to himself as an angel who is soft like a rose and then changes into a turquoise gown. There is a woman also in the video who wears white robe and is also a self-declared angel, perhaps.

Whenever I feel low, I watch his videos. He has another one, for those uninitiated.

In his superhit ‘Eye to Eye’, Taher Shah blinks his eyes and perhaps sings to himself about his eyes while looking showing multiple mosaics of eyes. He even sings about his “sensational eyes” to himself while looking at VFX version of himself looking into his eyes.

Isn’t that amazing? Pakistan must treasure him and put him safely away from the evil eyes (pun intended).

Tej Pratap Yadav

While we are speaking of hope of a better tomorrow, we can hardly keep our own homegrown gems away. While there are many who restore my faith in innocence, Tej Pratap Yadav, older son of fodder scam convict and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, is ahead by many, many counts.

Tej Pratap Yadav’s antics are full of innocence. No matter how powerful your father might be, Tej Pratap shows that absolutely nothing can stop you from just being yourself.

On 12th January, he tweeted announcement of launch of his new personal website. Just look at this image. It has two Tej Pratap Yadavs emerging from one Tej Pratap Yadav who is wearing a Captain America beanie. Tej Pratap protruding from right side of Tej Pratap is wearing a bandana and it seems like he is leading a concert. At first glance, Tej Pratap on the left side of Tej Pratap does not half of his head. On closer inspection one can see that it is just bad Photoshop. Tej Pratap’s white cap has vanished and merged with the golden sky because of digital effects.

I immediately went to his website only to see it had a counter which showed 6 hours remaining. It was to be launched at 1 AM. Since it was way past my bed time, I slept off in hopes that I’ll be able to devour the website as soon as I wake up.

Except, when I woke up, the counter had been reset and it was now showing one day and few hours. I went back again after two days to see that the counter has again been reset. Until one fateful day…

The countdown has now stopped. It has broken. Along with it, my heart is broken. Is the website launched delayed indefinitely? Is it cancelled? If it is neither, why did the countdown just stop the updates? I was looking forward to all fancy dress pictures at one place.

*The Countdown for 2020 has Begun !* *May you have Best time with Your Loved Ones, God Bless – Happy New Year* 🌹 pic.twitter.com/rdNwanC9li — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) December 31, 2019

Something so pure about this.

Earlier he had declared himself Lord Krishna to his younger brother Tejashwi who he had announced as Arjun and had said the detractors will be slayed with a ‘Sudarshan Chakra’. Days later, he himself posed as Arjun. Earlier he was seen dressed as Lord as Lord Shiva blowing a conch shell (Shankh) before leaving for the Kanwar yatra. He had also appeared as Lord Shiva on another occasion.

And now that his website launch seems far away, we seem to be stuck with Rahul Gandhi fans to keep ourselves entertained.