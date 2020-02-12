The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will soon be constructing a temple of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, the UT government will soon allocate 100 acres of land to build a replica of the famous Tirupati temple near Jammu.

The TTD Executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal said on Friday that the Government of Jammu had already identified seven places for the construction of the temple. Suitable places for the temple construction work were finalized by a team of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials. However, a final conclusion on the place of construction was decided and soon, the construction work for the temple is set to commence.

As per reports, the administration of Jammu and Kashmir has agreed to allot 100-acre land to TTD near Jammu-Katra highway for constructing a temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. TTD will be constructing a temple along with Vedic school and hospital in the minimum span of two years.

The TTD trust is also looking forward to constructing a Veda Pathshala in Kurukshetra very soon. Another Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple construction will be taking place in Mumbai too. The Maharashtra Government has already allotted land in Bandra where the temple will be constructed possibly at the cost of 30 Crores.

“We also met the Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir and explained the details of our project. It has been a long-pending demand of pilgrims from many North Indian States visiting Tirumala that a replica of the temple be constructed in Jammu,” an official of the TTD Board said after meeting J&K administration regarding the proposal. The TTD delegation met the officials following instructions from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The delegation was led by Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy, who said that although TTD board will contribute, funds will also be raised from devotees to construct the temple, along with a Vedic school, a marriage hall and a hospital.

Singhal also stated that after Jammu, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is aspiring to construct temples in Varanasi, the popular pilgrimage and the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Construction of temples in Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, and Bhuvaneshwar the construction is underway. The TTD has constructed Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples in Hyderabad, Kurukshetra, and Kanyakumari which are functional and attract impressive pilgrim populations.

The TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said that that the board has resolved to construct Lord Venkateswara temples in Varanasi, one of the holiest places and most popular pilgrim towns in the country. Reddy added that the board will write a letter to the government of Uttar Pradesh seeking allotment of land for the proposed temple of Venkateswara Swamy.