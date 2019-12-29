Sunday, December 29, 2019
Home News Reports TTD to construct temples of Lord Venkateswara at Jammu and the Prime Minister's constituency at Varanasi
News Reports

TTD to construct temples of Lord Venkateswara at Jammu and the Prime Minister’s constituency at Varanasi

The decision was taken by the Board on Saturday.

OpIndia Staff
Tirumala Temple, Courtesy: hindustantimes.com
Engagements73

Grand Temples of Lord Venkateswara will be constructed at the newly created Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and in the sacred city of Varanasi, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has decided. The TTD has also sanctioned an amount of Rs. 30 crore for the construction of the Sri Venkateswara temple and information centre at Bandra in Mumbai. The decision was taken by the Board on Saturday.

“Varanasi is also a world class pilgrim town in the country and TTD will soon construct a Lord Venkateswara temple there soon. We will write a letter to the Uttar Pradesh state government seeking land allocation for the proposed Lord Venkateswara temple,” TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy told reporters. He added, “Requests have also been pouring in from Jammu to construct a TTD temple there. Today we have resolved to build a temple at Jammu too and we will write to the Jammu government to allocate land to TTD to construct a temple there.”

The TTD has also decided to float a cyber security department in collaboration with the state police to tackle misinformation against the institution spread by miscreants. ”We have noticed that some miscreants are resorting to a smear campaign against the TTD by spreading lies and misinformation on religious matters quite often. In order to effectively tackle this online smear campaign and crack the whip against the guilty behind the act, TTD will soon float a cyber security department”, stated YV Subba Reddy.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:venkateshwara temple jammu, venkateshwara temple varanasi, tirupati temple varanasi

Big Story

“Kids die, nothing new in it,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after 77 children die in Kota in December

OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while speaking to media on the death of children in the state said that children die, there is nothing new in it.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Irfan Habib

Not Abul Kalam Azad, quote Godse: Leftist historian Irfan Habib tries to physically heckle Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan over CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing 'aarti' while watching a show

Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing ‘aarti’ while watching a show

OpIndia Staff -
Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

OpIndia Staff -
Who is Andrea D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed', the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Who is Andrea D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’, the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Jhankar Mohta -
bangladesh

Bangladesh: Mentally challenged minor boy Rajib Chandra Biswas tortured by village headman Abu Taher for ‘not showing respect’

OpIndia Staff -

Illegal bungalows: Did you know of Arundhati Roy’s bungalow on illegally grabbed forest land?

Abhishek Banerjee -
NDTV journalist brazens out heckling of Kerala Governor Mohammad Arif Khan by pseudo liberal Irfan Habib

NDTV journalist defends the shameless heckling of Kerala governor Arif Mohmmad Khan by leftist historian Irfan Habib, calls Khan “opportunistic”

OpIndia Staff -

15 RSS members injured after CPM goons attack its annual route march in Kasargod, district where the infamous ISIS module was active

OpIndia Staff -
Marxist historians like Romila Thapar did present a 'rose tinted' version of Hindu-Muslim unity in Nehruvian textbooks: William Dalrymple admits

Marxist historians like Romila Thapar did present a ‘rose tinted’ version of Hindu-Muslim unity in Nehruvian textbooks: William Dalrymple admits

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi emerge as NCP, Congress upset over Shiv Sena taking credit for farm loan waiver

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

199,845FansLike
210,544FollowersFollow
145,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com