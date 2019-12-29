Grand Temples of Lord Venkateswara will be constructed at the newly created Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and in the sacred city of Varanasi, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has decided. The TTD has also sanctioned an amount of Rs. 30 crore for the construction of the Sri Venkateswara temple and information centre at Bandra in Mumbai. The decision was taken by the Board on Saturday.

“Varanasi is also a world class pilgrim town in the country and TTD will soon construct a Lord Venkateswara temple there soon. We will write a letter to the Uttar Pradesh state government seeking land allocation for the proposed Lord Venkateswara temple,” TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy told reporters. He added, “Requests have also been pouring in from Jammu to construct a TTD temple there. Today we have resolved to build a temple at Jammu too and we will write to the Jammu government to allocate land to TTD to construct a temple there.”

The TTD has also decided to float a cyber security department in collaboration with the state police to tackle misinformation against the institution spread by miscreants. ”We have noticed that some miscreants are resorting to a smear campaign against the TTD by spreading lies and misinformation on religious matters quite often. In order to effectively tackle this online smear campaign and crack the whip against the guilty behind the act, TTD will soon float a cyber security department”, stated YV Subba Reddy.