Friday, March 6, 2020
Govt may seek termination of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s Lok Sabha membership for gross misconduct in the parliament

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi was among the seven Congress MPs suspended on Thursday from Lok Sabha for the remaining part of the Budget session for "gross misconduct".

OpIndia Staff
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi
Following the ruckus created by the Congress MPs inside the Lok Sabha, the government is mulling to seek termination of Lok Sabha membership of Congress’ Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi for his continuous unruly behaviour inside the Parliament.

According to reports, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that the government will seek further action including termination of membership of one Congress member who snatched papers from the Speaker’s table and threw at him on Thursday.

However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi did not disclose the name of the Congress MP, but it is reported that Gaurav Gogoi will be the person who is likely to be terminated.

If such a decision to terminate Gogoi is taken by the Lok Sabha, then Kolibor MP Gaurav Gogoi has to face another by-election just within one year of the Lok Sabha elections.

The minister also said that the government will request the Speaker Om Birla to constitute a committee to inquire into the conduct of Congress members. Attacking the Congress party for repeated disruptions inside the parliament, Minister Pralhad Joshi had stated that tearing paper and throwing at the speaker was “unprecedented” and an insult to the Speaker’s chair.

A motion in this regard was passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha. The suspension is for the remainder of the session until April 3 and it was approved by a voice vote. All the seven members were suspended for the remainder of the Budget Session under Rule 374.

The decision to suspend Congress MPs came after they were seen snatching and throwing paper near the speaker’s chair despite repeated warnings from speaker Om Birla. Parliament Party Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had moved a resolution asking them to be suspended for the rest of the session.

The suspended MPs are identified as TN Pratapan – Member of Parliament from Thrissur, Kerala, Benny Behnan – Member of Parliament from Chalakudy, Kerala;  Dean Kuriakose – Member of Parliament from Idukki, Kerala; Rajmohan Unnithan – Member of Parliament from Kasargod Kerala, Gaurav Gogoi – Member of Parliament from Kaliabor, Assam, Manickam Tagore – Member of Parliament from Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu and Gurjit Aujla – Member of Parliament from Amritsar, Punjab.

Meanwhile, BJP has welcomed the decision to suspend seven Congress MPs from attending the current session. BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav said that the conduct of the MPs was shameful and the members who disrespect the chair should get maximum punishment.

The ruckus in Parliament took place against the backdrop of the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi that shook north-east Delhi last week and led to more than 45 people being killed and several being seriously injured.

Latest articles

