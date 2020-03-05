Seven MPs of the Congress party have been suspended from the Lok Sabha for disrupting house proceedings, tearing and throwing papers in the well.

Reportedly, seven Member of Parliament of the Congress party has been suspended for the remainder of the Budget session for disrupting the lower house even after Lok Sabha speaker had issued a stern warning against creating ruckus inside the house.

A motion in this regard passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha. The suspension is for the remainder of the session until April 3 and it was approved by a voice vote. All the seven members were suspended for the remainder of the Budget Session under Rule 374.

The decision to suspend Congress MPs came after they were seen snatching and throwing paper near the speaker’s chair. Parliament Party Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had moved a resolution asking them to be suspended for the rest of the session.

The suspended MPs are identified as TN Pratapan – Member of Parliament from Thrissur, Kerala; Benny Behnan – Member of Parliament from Chalakudy, Kerala; Dean Kuriakose – Member of Parliament from Idukki, Kerala; Rajmohan Unnithan – Member of Parliament from Kasargod Kerala, Gaurav Gogoi – Member of Parliament from Kaliabor, Assam; Manickam Tagore – Member of Parliament from Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu and Gurjit Aujla – Member of Parliament from Amritsar, Punjab.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had warned MPs against suspension if they continued to disrupt the functioning of the house. He had read the riot Act to parliamentarians of both the ruling alliance and the Opposition in the wake of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress members of Parliament (MPs) being involved in a scuffle inside the House on Monday.

“Opposition parties must clarify whether placards should be brought in the House or not. Strict action will be taken against the MPs, be it of any party, who come to the well of the House. They will be suspended for the entire session,” Birla said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The ruckus in Parliament took place against the backdrop of the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi that shook north-east Delhi last week and led to more than 45 people being killed and several being seriously injured.