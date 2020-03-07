Delhi Police on Thursday arrested AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau sleuth Ankit Sharma in the recent wave of violence in the National Capital. However, the arrest was not a mundane one but evocative of a famous Bollywood blockbuster film.

In the Ajay Devgn starrer Hindi movie Gangajal, there is a scene where antagonist Sundar Yadav reaches court wearing a burqa to avoid detection. However, SP Ajay Devgn and his whole team patiently lurk in different disguises for Yadav to step out of the court and make the arrest.

On similar lines, Tahir had reached the Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday disguising himself with a mask. However, the Delhi Police had already deployed several of its undercover officers outside the court premises in different disguises to arrest Hussain. One officer was disguised as a tea seller, another as a typist while some were camouflaged as lawyers.

Police had already got information that Tahil Hussain will come to Rouse Avenue Court for surrendering, and around 40 police personnel had surrounded the court premises since morning waiting for him to come. When Tahir entered the court premises wearing a big mask, police couldn’t identify him. But when he came out of the court after his application was rejected, this time his luck ran out and he was identified and arrested by the SIT.

It may be noted that Tahir Hussain’s surrender plea was rejected because he had approached the wrong court for the same. He should have approached Karkardooma Court as per jurisdiction rules, but he approached that Rouse Avenue Court. Police also had prior information that he will be approaching the wrong court, and accordingly were waiting for him there.

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain rose to fame after a video of his house from where Muslim mob indiscriminately hurled bricks and Molotovs went viral. Several other videos and eyewitnesses account corroborated that Hussain’s bungalow was used by a riotous mob to unleash their carnage during the recent spate of violence in North East Delhi.

Eyewitnesses also claimed that the Intelligence Bureau sleuth Ankit Sharma was dragged by a murderous mob housed inside Tahir’s bungalow. Sharma’s badly battered body was later found abandoned in a ditch in Chand bagh. Tahir Hussain is considered as a prime suspect in the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma.

At least 4 criminal cases are filed against the expelled AAP councillor. According to a senior crime branch officer, the SIT team led by ACP Pankaj Singh got wind of Tahir’s surrender in Rouse Avenue Court instead of the concerned Karkardooma Court.

About 40 personnel of the SIT team reached the Rouse Avenue Court after the police received the intel of Tahir’s imminent surrender. Initially, they failed to recognise Hussain but when he came out of the court, police made no mistake in identifying him and arresting him.

Tahir was produced at Karkardooma Court in New Delhi on Friday and was sent to 7-day police remand in connection with the IB sleuth’s murder case.