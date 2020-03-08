Sunday, March 8, 2020
Home News Reports After Basant Utsav at Rabindra Bharati, school girls in West Bengal’s Malda desecrate another Rabindranath Tagore song with vulgar lyrics
News ReportsSocial Media

After Basant Utsav at Rabindra Bharati, school girls in West Bengal’s Malda desecrate another Rabindranath Tagore song with vulgar lyrics

The girls and their guardians had tendered an unconditional apology for the vulgar song which they initially claimed to have made "for fun."

OpIndia Staff
Engagements757

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a group of four girls studying in Class XI at a reputed school in Malda, West Bengal could be seen vandalising a timeless classic (Sedin Dujone) of Nobel Laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore. They had replaced words from the romantic composition with references to “sex”, “penis” and “voyeurism.”

The loose translation of the original composition goes as, “While I was strolling on my known path, the Moon had risen to the night sky… That was when we met without knowing about the divinity of the moment.”

However, the vulgar parody of Tagore’s song goes as:

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“On our way under the night sky, we were fuc*ed by a di*k at one place. All this while, an uncle from the neighbourhood watched us fu*k. Sister fuc*er! We fuc*ed a di*k at one place. (3) ”

School authorities had vowed to take “appropriate action” against the students after the contentious video came to light. The school Headmistress, Depashree Roy, had “reprimanded” the students and added that they need “counselling.”

She, however, allowed the accused to sit for class tests. Meanwhile, the girls and their guardians had tendered an unconditional apology for the vulgar song which they initially claimed to have made “for fun.”

Earlier, a group of youngsters at the Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata were seen sporting cuss words and slangs disrespectful to Tagore on their bodies during the Basant Utsav celebrations on the university campus.

While one body marking read “Dudu chai (I need b**bs)”, the other highlighted “F*ck you” in bold letters. Another group of girl could be seen sporting, “Bada Chada Uthalo Gogona (The d**k has risen to the sky)“. This line was made by distorting a famous song by Rabindranath Tagore, which had caused outrage from social media users.

Not only the youths sported the obscene words on their bodies, the vulgar parody of Rabindranath Tagore’s song made by Youtuber Roddur Roy was also played at the event, and the students danced to the tune of that song made with replacing original words with vulgar words.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University has already tendered his resignation avter photographs and videos of the event viral on social media which were subsequently picked up by national media.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

‘Indian Greta’ Licypriya Kangujam who ‘turned down’ PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs honour may have faked her ‘achievements’ to stardom. Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Manipuri child 'activist' Licypriya Kangujam shot to limelight in past few days for 'turning down' government of India's '#SheInspiresUs' movement honour on Twitter because she did not 'want to be celebrated if PM Modi was not going to listen to her'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posts images from Pakistan and Rajasthan to defame Yogi Adityanath govt, deletes tweet after slammed by netizens

OpIndia Staff -
Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore's poetry, turns it into vulgar expletives during Basant Utsav

Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore’s poetry, paint obscene words on their bodies during Basant Utsav celebrations

OpIndia Staff -
aala hazrat haj house isolation centre

Yogi government to turn Aala Hajrat Haj House in Ghaziabad into a 500 bed isolation centre for Coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain Shaaheen Bagh

Tahir Hussain used to send 50-60 persons daily to Shaheen Bagh protest site in several vehicles: Taxi drivers reveal Hussain’s link with anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Police arrests one Shahnawaz for murder of Dilbar Negi, who was burnt alive after his limbs were chopped off

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Police arrests one Shahnawaz for murder of Dilbar Negi, who was burnt alive after his limbs were chopped off

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -

Congress-Gandhi link in Yes Bank scam: Founder Rana Kapoor had bought Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s paintings for Rs 2 crore

OpIndia Staff -
3 dead bodies recovered from 3 different places in Shaheen Bagh, investigations underway

3 dead bodies recovered from different places in Shaheen Bagh, neighbourhood occupied by Islamists: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -

‘Indian Greta’ Licypriya Kangujam who ‘turned down’ PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs honour may have faked her ‘achievements’ to stardom. Read how

OpIndia Staff -
He has never been my landlord: NDTV tries another stunt to implicate Kapil Mishra in the Delhi riots, gets called out

He has never been my landlord: NDTV tries another stunt to implicate Kapil Mishra in the Delhi riots, gets called out

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,818FansLike
248,586FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com