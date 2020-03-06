Friday, March 6, 2020
Home News Reports Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore’s poetry, paint obscene words on their bodies during Basant Utsav celebrations
News ReportsSocial Media

Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore’s poetry, paint obscene words on their bodies during Basant Utsav celebrations

It was an open-to-all event and the youngsters were not students of the esteemed university.

OpIndia Staff
Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore's poetry, turns it into vulgar expletives during Basant Utsav
A group of girls sporting objectionable recreation of Tagore's song (Photo Credits: Twitter)
Engagements563

In a shocking incident, a group of youngsters at the Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata were seen sporting cuss words and slangs disrespectful to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore on their bodies. The youths had sported the obscene text on their bodies during the Basant Utsav celebrations on the university campus.

While one body marking read “Dudu chai (I need b**bs)”, the other highlighted “F*ck you” in bold letters. Another group of girl could be seen sporting, “Bada Chada Uthalo Gogona (The d**k has risen to the sky)“. This line was made by distorting a famous song by Ravindranath Tagore, which had caused outrage from social media users.

It may be noted that a parody song using obscene language based on the Tagore song was originally made and uploaded on Youtube by a Youtuber named Roddur Roy. The girl students used the lyrics from that song to paint the words on their back. Roddur Roy’s songs had already created outrage earier, and a Change.org petition was also floated to take down his Youtube Channel and Facebook page. Roy describes himself as a novelist, poet, movie maker, spiritualist guru, YouTuber, artist and art and nature activist based in Delhi in his website.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A group of boys can also be seen carrying body markings that read, “Bal Chira Gecha (My p*bic hair is torn)”

The expletives were drawn using ‘Gulal’ during the Basant Utsav, which is held every year on the college campus. When the objectionable pictures went viral on social media, the University authorities swung into action. They began screening the youngsters to ascertain whether they belonged to the Rabindra Bharati University.

A Twitter user, Keya Gosh, highlighted the degrading culture manifested as a result of the Communist rule in West Bengal. She dubbed it as a “sad day for Bengal.”

Another user, Rupa Bhattachariya, wrote “This is Rabindra Bharati University. The Education System of the state has improved drastically (sarcastic).”

Another angry Netizen, Sandeep Aditya, said: “Possibly, she is also a gem of the same University,” posting another photograph.

As it turned out, it was an open-to-all event and the youngsters were not students of the esteemed university. Nevertheless, the incident sparked outrage on social media. After the incident drew the ire of the Tagore lovers, a formal complaint was registered at Sithi Police Station. Following it, 5 accused surrendered before university authorities and apologised. None of them has been arrested so far while the 6th accused is still on the run.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

He had gone to talk to an all-women group, they took his helmet off and attacked him: Wife of DCP injured during Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Pooja Sharma, the wife of injured Delhi cop DCP Amit Sharma said that she was pained to see visuals of women attacking her husband during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Prasar Bharati CEO rejects invite by BBC due to its biased coverage of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Shahrukh arrested on February 3

Arrested Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh associated with a notorious gang, parents are drug peddlers

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar

‘Eminent journalist’ Ravish Kumar trolls fellow ‘eminent journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, calls him a shopkeeper

OpIndia Staff -
Harsh Mander

How Harsh Mander is member of an organisation connected to Italian Govt and Italian Secret Service, helping West achieve foreign policy goals

K Bhattacharjee -
Tahir Hussain gives exclusive statement to The Wire, claims innocence, peddles victimhood over his religion

The Wire huddles up to defend Ankit Sharma’s murder accused Tahir Hussain, provides platform for him to claim innocence

OpIndia Staff -

Video surfaces where rioters, including women, pelt stones, attack Delhi Police, killing constable Ratan Lal as he tried to save DCP Amit Sharma

OpIndia Staff -

Days after the Delhi riots, Shaheen Bagh seems to be losing steam as media partners abandon the anti-CAA protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -

After filing petition in Supreme Court, ‘activist’ Harsh Mander packs up and flies off to US as his ‘justice on the streets’ speech goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Hoardings were put up in Lucknow with details of the CAA riots accused

Yogiraj: UP govt puts up hoardings identifying violent rioters by name, photograph and address, asks to pay up penalty within a month

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,578FansLike
247,256FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com