In a shocking incident, a group of youngsters at the Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata were seen sporting cuss words and slangs disrespectful to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore on their bodies. The youths had sported the obscene text on their bodies during the Basant Utsav celebrations on the university campus.
While one body marking read “Dudu chai (I need b**bs)”, the other highlighted “F*ck you” in bold letters. Another group of girl could be seen sporting, “Bada Chada Uthalo Gogona (The d**k has risen to the sky)“. This line was made by distorting a famous song by Ravindranath Tagore, which had caused outrage from social media users.
It may be noted that a parody song using obscene language based on the Tagore song was originally made and uploaded on Youtube by a Youtuber named Roddur Roy. The girl students used the lyrics from that song to paint the words on their back. Roddur Roy’s songs had already created outrage earier, and a Change.org petition was also floated to take down his Youtube Channel and Facebook page. Roy describes himself as a novelist, poet, movie maker, spiritualist guru, YouTuber, artist and art and nature activist based in Delhi in his website.
A group of boys can also be seen carrying body markings that read, “Bal Chira Gecha (My p*bic hair is torn)”
The expletives were drawn using ‘Gulal’ during the Basant Utsav, which is held every year on the college campus. When the objectionable pictures went viral on social media, the University authorities swung into action. They began screening the youngsters to ascertain whether they belonged to the Rabindra Bharati University.
A Twitter user, Keya Gosh, highlighted the degrading culture manifested as a result of the Communist rule in West Bengal. She dubbed it as a “sad day for Bengal.”
Another user, Rupa Bhattachariya, wrote “This is Rabindra Bharati University. The Education System of the state has improved drastically (sarcastic).”
Another angry Netizen, Sandeep Aditya, said: “Possibly, she is also a gem of the same University,” posting another photograph.
As it turned out, it was an open-to-all event and the youngsters were not students of the esteemed university. Nevertheless, the incident sparked outrage on social media. After the incident drew the ire of the Tagore lovers, a formal complaint was registered at Sithi Police Station. Following it, 5 accused surrendered before university authorities and apologised. None of them has been arrested so far while the 6th accused is still on the run.