The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, the anti-CAA agitator who opened fire at police personnel on February 24 after violence broke out in the North-East Delhi areas.

The single-judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva adjourned the matter to be heard on May 1. Shah rukh’s advocates Asghar Khan and Abdul Tahir Khan have sought bail quoting overcrowding in jail and his custody that has been prolonged for more than one month.

As per police, Pathan initially kept roaming around in the Delhi before fleeing to Punjab and then Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli, from where he was arrested later.

As per reports, after he branded gun at the police personnel, he went back to his home, saw the flashing pictures of him on television. After that, he changed his attire, drove to Hauz Khas, roamed around the clubs out there, and slept in his car.

Later he went to Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, from there he was taken into custody by Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

During the Delhi riots, a video of a man opening fire at the police, and one policeman bravely standing in his way emerged. The shooter, identified as Shahrukh Pathan. As per reports, he fired 8 bullets at the police personnel during the violence.