MEA slams Pakistan for false claims of discrimination against Muslims

MEA trashes Imran Khan’s rant of religious discrimination in India, says Pakistan should instead focus on its own dwindling minorities

"The bizarre comments by the Pakistani leadership are an attempt to shift focus from the abysmal handling of their internal affairs", said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

OpIndia Staff

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava dismissed the false allegations of “discrimination against Muslims” levelled against India by Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

Amidst the humanitarian crisis caused due to the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak, Imran Khan has not given up his pursuit of attributing baseless claims to the Indian Government. On Sunday, he claimed that the Modi Government was racist and Hindutva supremacist. Not only that, he compared the treatment of Muslims in India to that of the Jewish treatment by Nazis.

Slamming the leader of the Islamic Republic, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated, “The bizarre comments by the Pakistani leadership are an attempt to shift focus from the abysmal handling of their internal affairs. Instead of concentrating on fighting Coronavirus, they are making baseless allegations against their neighbours.” He added that the Pakistan Government must instead focus on its dwindling minority communities who are subjected to discrimination in the Islamic Republic.

MEA slams USCIRF for spreading false propaganda

On April 15, the Indian government slammed the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for falsely criticising the country by citing fake reports that coronavirus patients were being segregated on the basis of religious identity in an Ahmedabad hospital.

In a statement, the MEA asked the USCIRF to stop adding religious colours to the Indian government’s efforts in fighting the Chinese pandemic. Anurag Srivastava said, “As if its peremptory commentary on religious freedom in India is not enough, the USCIRF is now spreading misguided reports on the professional medical protocols followed to deal with [the] spread of COVID-19 in India.”

MEA trashes Imran Khan's rant of religious discrimination in India, says Pakistan should instead focus on its own dwindling minorities

OpIndia Staff -
