Indian Army warns security personnel about fake Aarogya Setu app developed by Pakistan to steal information

The Indian army has issued warnings to its personnel against Pakistani intelligence agencies’ new tactics to hack the phones of Indian Military personnel through an application similar to the Aarogya Setu app.

The army stated, “Inimical Intelligence agencies have developed a malicious app by the name of Aarogya Setu.apk. Such apps were found to be sent by Pakistan-based Pakistani Intelligence operatives to Whatsapp groups of Indian Army personnel.”

Pakistan has created fake Arogya Setu app

Reportedly, Pakistani intelligent agencies have developed a fake Aarogya Setu app designed to steal information from Indians. The app has the capability of collecting the locations of users and sending it to its creator without the knowledge of the user. Therefore, if the app is downloaded on the phone security personnel, Pakistan will be able to track the movement of such personnel and their troops. Contact lists and any other sensitive information stored on the device can also be accessed by the malicious software and send it to Pakistan.

As per reports, the Pakistani agencies are using social media accounts with Indian names to target the Indian personnel. Reports suggest that the known Pakistani Intelligence Operative account under the fake name of one ‘Anoshka Chopra’ also found sending the malicious application to Indian Army personnel.

In its warning, the Indian army had asked its personnel to sensitize the Pakistani Spy agencies’ designs while downloading the application.

Personnel are directed to download AarogyaSetu app

Amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, the Army personnel have been directed to upload the Aarogya Setu app so that the new cases of infection can be traced. The Aarogya Setu app is developed by government agencies and is being used by more than 75 million people across the country. The army has directed its personnel to download the AarogyaSetu app only through the website of the central government that is mygov.in or Android play store or iOS Apple play store.

Army Chief, Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane had earlier said that India is busy fighting coronavirus epidemic both internally and globally while Pakistan is busy exporting terrorism.

The Army Chief said, “While we are busy not only helping our own citizens but the rest of the world too by sending medical teams and exporting medicines. On the other hand, Pakistan is only exporting terror. This doesn’t auger well.”

