Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Home Fact-Check Political Fact-Check Patanjali paid the dues of Ruchi Soya after acquiring it, Congress party falsely accuses...
Economy and FinanceFact-CheckNews ReportsPolitical Fact-Check
Updated:

Patanjali paid the dues of Ruchi Soya after acquiring it, Congress party falsely accuses RBI of writing off the loan of ‘rich capitalist’

After Patanjali acquired Ruchi Soya in December 2019, all the dues of the company were paid off

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
13

In reference to the list of top 50 bank defaulters in the country released by the RBI, the official Twitter page of Karnataka Congress today posted a tweet claiming that the apex bank had written off loans worth Rs 68,000 crores to those who could afford to pay it. Accusing the government of favouring rich capitalists over poor people, the tweet mentioned that a staggering Rs 2,212 crores of debt by the Ruchi Soya Industries, which belongs to Patanjali group, have been written off.

Through the tweet, the Congress party has insinuated that the BJP has been helping its “capitalists friends” by writing off their loans while turning a blind eye towards the miseries of the underprivileged people. It cited the case of Ruchi Soya Industries, which belongs to Ramdev baba’s Patanjali group and whose loan worth Rs 2212 crores was written off by the banks. The Congress party alluded that the close relationship between Ramdev Baba and the BJP is the reason why an astounding loan amount of Rs 2212 crore by Ruchi Soya Industries was written off.

The Karnataka Congress’ allegation against the BJP came after it got hold of a response by the RBI to an RTI in which the central bank listed the top 50 wilful defaulters accused of cheating Indian banks and loans taken out by them that have been written off. The RTI query was filed by a man named Saket Gokhale who claims himself to be an RTI activist.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

However, there is little merit in the accusations levelled by the Congress party. Though Saket Gokhale had sought the list of defaulters as on February 16, the RBI provided the information on top 50 wilful defaulters and their sum of the funded amount outstanding and amount written off as on September 30, 2019, claiming that the requested latest information was not available with the central bank.

As of September 30, 2019, Ruchi Soya Industries was an independent entity, having no links with the Ramdev Baba’s Patanjali group. Headquartered in Indore, Ruchi Soya, once one of the largest processors of edible oils, filed for bankruptcy in December 2017. Its accumulated debt was Rs 12,000 crore; sales had fallen from Rs 31,500 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 12,000 crore in 2017-18.

In December 2019, the Patanjali group completed the transfer of the equity and debt portion for its acquisition of Ruchi Soya through proceedings under insolvency and bankruptcy resolution. In this deal, Patanjali had infused Rs. 1,150 crore as equity and the remaining Rs. 3,200 crore had been raised through bank debt. After Patanjali acquired the company, all the dues of the company were paid off, as informed by the Patanjali group.

The funds transferred by the Patanjali group for Ruchi Soya’s acquisition would have come as a boost for the banks as they would have been able to write back the amount received from the resolution. Since the list shared by the RBI is from September 2019, the updated list of defaulters will not have the name of Ruchi Soya as it became a Patanjali group firm in December 2019 and all its dues as pegged by the National Company Law Tribunal(NCLT), which presided over its insolvency proceedings, were settled off by the Patanjali group.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

However, this nitty-gritty of Ruchi Soya’s acquisition was lost on the Congress party which had shared outdated data to assert that the government is hand in gloves with the capitalists while ignoring the plight of poor people. The Patanjali group followed the Insolvency and the Bankruptcy Code to legitimately acquire the Ruchi Soya Industries without seeking any special favours from the Modi government. It also paid the dues owed by the lenders of the Ruchi Soya, thereby reducing the write-off loans of many banks, including SBI, one of the largest lenders to the Ruchi Soya Industries group. With the aim of painting the BJP as a purveyor of crony capitalism, Congress deceitfully shared old data to assert that the central government has written off loans of organisations whose founders have ideologically aligned with the ruling dispensation.

Another important point is that writing off a loan does not mean it has been waived and the borrower no longer need to pay it. Writing off a loan means the bank acknowledges that a loan has gone bad and the borrower is unable to service it. This is an accounting procedure to reflect the true picture of the finances of the bank, because if if is not listed as non-performing asset (NPA), it will continue to show as good loan in the book of bank. Such not listing NPAs in time has resulted in collapse of banks like Yes Bank and PMC Bank. Even after a bad loan is written off, the banks continue the efforts to recover the money. It is done by selling the pledged assets and securities, and if it involved criminal charges, the law enforcement agencies also take over the properties of the defaulter. For example, properties worth crores have been seized from defaulters like Viyay Mallya, Nirav Modi etc, and banks can get their dues from such assets.

Leftist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who is notorious for spreading fake news, had also made the same claim as Karnatak Congress and accused the govt doing undue favour for the Patanjali group. But in a surprisingly rare move, later he apologised to Bab Ramdev after he was informed about the details of the transaction. Although Prashant Bhushan is not known for accepting that he has spread fake news and mostly he brazens it out after his fake news is pointed out by netizens, today due to some reason he accepted his mistake and offered an apology.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Political Fact-Check

Patanjali paid the dues of Ruchi Soya after acquiring it, Congress party falsely accuses RBI of writing off the loan of ‘rich capitalist’

OpIndia Staff -
Ruchi Soya was listed as defaulter as on 20 September 30, Patanjali had acquired it in December and paid all the loans
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: The process to recover damages from the Anti-CAA rioters has been put on hold amid the coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A total of 1.41 crores have to be recovered from the 53 vandals who had been served notice by the administration.
Read more
News Reports

Home Ministry allows movement of stranded migrant workers, students, tourists and others to their home states by bus

OpIndia Staff -
Home ministry issues guidelines for movement of people stranded at different places due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Fact-Check

Bollywood entertainer Richa Chadha wants RBI to ‘write off’ everyone’s EMI. Here is why it is not possible, ever

OpIndia Staff -
The Reserve Bank of India doesn't write off loans. It is the banks that write off the loans that are granted by them. And write off does not mean waive off.
Read more
News Reports

Largest Ozone hole formed over the Arctic heals, scientists say coronavirus lockdown has nothing to do with it

OpIndia Staff -
CAMS revealed that due to unusual weather conditions the ozone hole had occured, and it disappeared automatically.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Film actor Irrfan Khan dies at 54

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Khan was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital on Tuesday following colon infection where he breathed his last.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police registers FIR against satire that said they banned oranges in the city, despite disclaimer announcing that it is satire

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Major Neelum Singh (rtd) had shared a satirical post that had mocked the Cyberabad police for its arbitrary response against a poor Hindu vendor for sporting a saffron flag on his cart.
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

Don’t fall for propaganda: ‘Write off’ of loans is not ‘Loan waiver’

Editorial Desk -
Understanding technical terms is not everybody's cup of tea.
Read more
Entertainment

Alternative history of Alauddin Khilji that Hindu terrorists don’t want you to read

Amit Kelkar -
An Adarsh Liberal columnist writes for an esteemed publication to uphold the principles of freedom.
Read more

Connect with us

221,882FansLike
308,629FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com