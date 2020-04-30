Thursday, April 30, 2020
Home Entertainment Ramayan becomes highest viewed entertainment program globally, created world record of 77 million viewers...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Ramayan becomes highest viewed entertainment program globally, created world record of 77 million viewers in one single day

The record was created on the 16th of April at 9 p.m. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan aired on Doordarshan for the first time between 1987 and 1988.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Ramayan creates world record
115

The popular television show ‘Ramayan’ based on Valmiki’s Epic Ramayana has become the highest viewed entertainment program globally. It registered record breaking viewership and created a world record when 77 million people watched the show in a single day. The record was created on the 16th of April at 9 p.m. Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan aired on Doordarshan for the first time between 1987 and 1988. The show features Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi, Sanjay Jog, Sameer Rajda, Dara Singh and Bal Dhuri in lead roles.

Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar announced last month that his team was working out the logistics of telecasting the Ramayan after the nationwide lockdown was announced. He had said that the issues will soon be worked out. The first episode had crashed Doordarshan’s website and became the top searched item on Google India. It trended at the top on social media platform.

Ramayan on Doordarshan attracted viewership from all sections of the population and millennials were hooked as well. Memes, jokes and discussions regarding the show flooded social media platforms. There were apprehensions that the re-telecast may not be very popular given the advancement of cinematography techniques, computer graphics and the changing taste of viewers, but Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan appears to have smashed all speculations.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsramayan episode

Latest News

News Reports

Punjab: Miffed over being forced to attend tuition classes, 5-year-old boy complains to DSP, takes police to tutor’s house

OpIndia Staff -
The DSP stated that the parents and the teacher have all been warned and they won't be sending the children to the tuition classes during lockdown anymore.
Read more
Entertainment

Ramayan becomes highest viewed entertainment program globally, created world record of 77 million viewers in one single day

OpIndia Staff -
The popular television show 'Ramayan' based on Valmiki's Epic Ramayana has become the highest viewed entertainment program globally.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Legal organisation writes to Union Home Ministry, alerts about Christian NGO’s alleged FCRA violations and evangelist activities

OpIndia Staff -
LRPF has alleged that harvest India calls itself a charitable NGO but seeks funds in the name of missionary activities.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact check: The viral video of Rishi Kapoor blessing his fan in hospital is not his ‘last message’. Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, a video of him listening to a song in a hospital has gone viral. The video is widely reported to be the 'last video message' by Kapoor shot last night, hours before his demise.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal government revokes the requirement of prior approval from govt committee before Coronavirus testing and treatment

OpIndia Staff -
Before this prior approval of a govt committee was required for any coronavirus test and treatment, & cause of death also determined by the committee
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Film actor Irrfan Khan dies at 54

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Khan was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital on Tuesday following colon infection where he breathed his last.
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies

OpIndia Staff -
Rishi Kapoor was admitted to H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday where he breathed his last.
Read more

Connect with us

222,066FansLike
310,087FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com